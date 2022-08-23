Genesis reveals ‘Beauty of White Space’ interior design for the X Speedium Coupe EV

Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, revealed the interior for its X Speedium Coupe this week, and wow, is it stunning. The design features Genesis’s “beauty of the white space” design, a classic Korean design characteristic.

Genesis and its parent company, Hyundai, are transitioning well into the future of electric vehicles. Hyundai has sold over 73,000 EVs so far this year and plans to continue gaining EV market share.

In fact, Hyundai wants to speed up its timeline to build EVs in the US to meet the surging demand for EVs and allow buyers to take advantage of the new EV tax credits. Meanwhile, Genesis will only launch EV models starting in 2025.

Genesis also plans to reach carbon neutrality by 2035. To meet its climate goals, Genesis plans to roll out eight EV models to reach 400,000 in annual sales.

Starting with the GV60, an all-electric crossover, Genesis wants to redefine the luxury EV market. Buyers in the US started receiving the new Genesis GV60 EV in May. Yet you will only be able to find it at select dealerships in California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Genesis plans to launch the GV70 luxury performance SUV later this year. The EV SUV will be one of the first Hyundai/Genesis models produced in the US at Hyundai’s new Alabama manufacturing plant.

In April, Genesis gave us a glimpse of the next generation of luxury vehicles with the exterior of the Genesis X Speedium Coupe concept. Now, Genesis is showing off the interior at the 2022 Monterey Car Week.

Genesis X Speedium Coupe concept Source Genesis

First look at the interior of the Genesis X Speedium Coupe

At first glance, the Genesis X Speedium Coupe looks like a combination of a Porsche Panorama and a BMW i8. But, looking closer, you can clearly see the signature Genesis design shining through.

Standing out the most are the two light strips that run across the front grille, creating a design that looks like Genesis’s signature front grille.

The interior design incorporates Genesis’s “beauty of white space” design inspired by minimalist Korean architecture. As a result, the simple design features stand out in a stylish way.

Genesis X Speedium Coupe interior Source: Genesis

Driving the vehicle, you are surrounded by the controls and display as the floating center console wraps around the driver’s cockpit.

The two-tone interior features a pine grove green driver seat offset by Monterey gold all around. The gold is inspired by the northern coasts of California, representing the golden sand.

Genesis X Speedium Coupe quilted leather Source: Genesis

My favorite of the Genesis X Speedium Coupe interior is the quilted leather seats and door trim that make it feel like you are driving a classic sports car.

Electrek’s Take

Say what you want about concept vehicles – the interior of the Genesis X Speedium Coupe is some of the automaker’s best design work.

Although we may never see this car on the road, Genesis plans to use the design for its next wave of EVs. The EV concept shows Genesis’s EV transformation is underway, and the automaker has big plans for an all-electric future.

Hyundai and its luxury brand Genesis are adapting well in the transitioning auto market so far. With a new plant coming in the US and several EV models releasing in the near future, the automaker will be one to watch as demand for EVs continues picking up.

