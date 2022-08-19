Lincoln reveals futuristic Model L100 EV concept, a nod to its first luxury vehicle

American luxury automaker Lincoln is out to claim the future of premium driving with its new Model L100 EV concept. Lincoln is releasing the EV concept to pay tribute to the 1922 Model L, its first luxury vehicle ever made.

Although Lincoln has significant plans for an electrified future, the brand is falling behind many of its premium competitors.

In April, the automaker revealed its first electric vehicle concept, the Lincoln Star EV SUV. At that time, Lincoln also updated us on its plans for an electric future.

According to Lincoln, the automaker expects to generate half its global volume with EVs by 2025. Furthermore, it plans to electrify its entire fleet by the end of the decade despite not having a full EV on the road yet.

Meanwhile, Lincoln’s parent company, Ford, is building strong momentum with its EV lineup. In fact, Ford is selling its EVs, the Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, as fast as it makes them.

Lincoln’s plans to flip its portfolio to electric is part of Ford’s $50 billion EV investment strategy. So far, Lincoln has four planned EVs in the pipeline, which will all release within a few months of each other.

A three-row Aviator EV is set to begin production in late 2024, and the Corsair EV will follow in February 2025. The Navigator will also get an EV remake, likely in 2026.

Yet the Lincoln Model L100 EV concept takes the luxury driving experience to the next level. Check out what we know about the futuristic electric model so far below.

Lincoln Model L100 EV concept. Source: Lincoln

Lincoln is driving us into the future with the Lincoln Model L100 EV concept

Lincoln is giving us a peek into the brand’s future with the release of the Model L100 EV concept.

Lincoln’s president Joy Falotico talks about the company’s next chapter, saying:

Over the last 100 years, Lincoln has pioneered multiple innovations and pushed the boundaries of design that have come to define our brand as we know and love it today. With the Model L100 Concept, we reimagine what the Lincoln sanctuary might look like for our clients of tomorrow moving us forward to define the next chapter of the Lincoln story.

The Model L100 EV is designed to be an autonomous vehicle (AV) that focuses on digital connectivity. Though Lincoln doesn’t explain further, the concept vehicle will utilize “next-generation battery cell and pack technology.”

It will feature an interactive jewel-inspired chess piece controller (pictured below) on the center console. In the new design, the jewel replaces the steering wheel for an “intuitive and effortless” driving experience.

Lincoln Model L100 Jewel Chess Piece Controller. Source: Lincoln

The front row seats will also have swivel capabilities to connect with rear seat passengers. In fact, the entire interior focuses on an immersive, connected experience.

On the inside, it will include intuitive lighting and a digital floor, which users can adjust for a custom experience. Lincoln designers created the Model L100 EV with luxurious animal-free materials.

The exterior will include frosted acrylic instead of chrome with metallic paint. It also has a cool feature when you walk toward the vehicle, the Model L100 can sense you coming and will light up as you walk around it.

All in all, the Lincoln Model L100 EV is nothing like what we’ve seen on the road so far.

