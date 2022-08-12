Podcast: Tesla Semi, FSD smear campaign, EV tax credit, EQS review and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla Semi finally coming, a FSD Beta smear campaign, the EV tax credit reform passing the Senate, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET


Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla Semi electric truck with 500 miles of range starts shipping this year, says Musk
- Tesla self-driving smear campaign releases ‘test’ that fails to realize FSD never engaged
- Tesla discloses lobbying effort for new factory in Canada
- Tesla teases new energy products coming this year
- Elon Musk sells massive $6.9 billion chunk of Tesla (TSLA) stake
- Senate improves EV tax credit in largest climate bill ever
- If you want an EV, buy this week – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
- Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more
- Ford reopens F-150 Lightning orders, increases prices $6-8.5k, std EPA to 240 miles
- Rivian (RIVN) releases Q2 earnings, confirms $1.7 billion loss in race to make money on its electric pickups
- Mercedes EQS review: You can no longer call internal combustion vehicles ‘luxury’

