Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more

Fred Lambert

- Aug. 9th 2022 11:53 am PT

0

Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more.

Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.

Autonomy started out by building a fleet of Tesla vehicles to offer through their app.

CEO Scott Painter told Electrek that the company has been taking a delivery of 200 Tesla vehicles per week, and it plans to keep ramping this up. That said, Autonomy also made it clear that it planned to add a lot more electric vehicles from a variety of automakers in order to have a lot of different options for their customers.

Painter said:

Tesla was certainly the right launch partner for Autonomy given their dominance in the electric vehicle market today. With every automaker going all-in on electric and so many exciting new products coming to market in the next 6 to 18 months, we have placed our fleet order and are excited to expand our subscription lineup and make it easier for consumers to make the transition to electric.

Today, the company has now released the details of the entire order:

OEM Order Total Units
BMW $ 29,571,000 400
Canoo $ 3,779,000 100
Fisker $ 4,314,900 100
Ford $ 88,093,850 1,800
GM $ 138,728,500 3,400
Hyundai $ 73,794,600 1,640
Kia $ 68,670,000 1,500
Lucid $ 10,065,200 100
Mercedes-Benz $ 41,146,700 600
Polestar $ 10,100,00 200
Rivian $ 72,090,000 1,000
Subaru $ 9,471,500 200
Tesla $ 443,232,000 8,300
Toyota $ 25,905,000 600
Vinfast $ 19,400,000 400
Volvo $ 13,836,250 250
VW $ 106,897,500 2,200
Total $ 1,159,096,000 22,790

Tesla is still the biggest winner of the order with 8,300 vehicles, but there are also other companies that are getting significant orders, including GM with 3,400 units, Volkswagen with 2,200 units, and Ford with 1,800 units.

There are also smaller automakers that while they are getting smaller orders, it might help them more, like Vinfast with 400 units, Lucid with 100 units, and Canoo with 100 units.

Autonomy released its primary selection criteria for the order:

  • MSRP Range: $26,595 to $122,440
  • Battery Range: 250 miles minimum (with some exceptions)
  • Telematics: Fully connected
  • Production Forecasts: Vehicle will be available to purchase before the end of 2023
  • Residual Values: Models with highest projected resale values

It’s encouraging that there are now – or at least by 2023 – 46 EV models that fit those criteria, because that’s how many different models (plus a few different variants for each model) that Autonomy is ordering.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

autonomy

autonomy

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger