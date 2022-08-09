Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more

Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more.

Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.

Autonomy started out by building a fleet of Tesla vehicles to offer through their app.

CEO Scott Painter told Electrek that the company has been taking a delivery of 200 Tesla vehicles per week, and it plans to keep ramping this up. That said, Autonomy also made it clear that it planned to add a lot more electric vehicles from a variety of automakers in order to have a lot of different options for their customers.

Painter said:

Tesla was certainly the right launch partner for Autonomy given their dominance in the electric vehicle market today. With every automaker going all-in on electric and so many exciting new products coming to market in the next 6 to 18 months, we have placed our fleet order and are excited to expand our subscription lineup and make it easier for consumers to make the transition to electric.

Today, the company has now released the details of the entire order:

OEM Order Total Units BMW $ 29,571,000 400 Canoo $ 3,779,000 100 Fisker $ 4,314,900 100 Ford $ 88,093,850 1,800 GM $ 138,728,500 3,400 Hyundai $ 73,794,600 1,640 Kia $ 68,670,000 1,500 Lucid $ 10,065,200 100 Mercedes-Benz $ 41,146,700 600 Polestar $ 10,100,00 200 Rivian $ 72,090,000 1,000 Subaru $ 9,471,500 200 Tesla $ 443,232,000 8,300 Toyota $ 25,905,000 600 Vinfast $ 19,400,000 400 Volvo $ 13,836,250 250 VW $ 106,897,500 2,200 Total $ 1,159,096,000 22,790

Tesla is still the biggest winner of the order with 8,300 vehicles, but there are also other companies that are getting significant orders, including GM with 3,400 units, Volkswagen with 2,200 units, and Ford with 1,800 units.

There are also smaller automakers that while they are getting smaller orders, it might help them more, like Vinfast with 400 units, Lucid with 100 units, and Canoo with 100 units.

Autonomy released its primary selection criteria for the order:

MSRP Range: $26,595 to $122,440

Battery Range: 250 miles minimum (with some exceptions)

Telematics: Fully connected

Production Forecasts: Vehicle will be available to purchase before the end of 2023

Residual Values: Models with highest projected resale values

It’s encouraging that there are now – or at least by 2023 – 46 EV models that fit those criteria, because that’s how many different models (plus a few different variants for each model) that Autonomy is ordering.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.