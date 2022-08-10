Tesla teases new energy products coming this year

Fred Lambert

- Aug. 10th 2022 3:03 pm PT

Tesla energy products 2022
0

In an internal meeting, Tesla teased new and updated energy products coming later this year along with a better customer front-end for solar installations.

Tesla’s energy division definitely lives in the shadows of its automotive business. When most people think “Tesla,” they think of electric cars, but the company has had a renewed focus on energy products lately through its Tesla Energy division.

We noted that Tesla’s solar division had its best quarter in four years last quarter. Some of the improvements have been achieved through an improved product offering.

In an internal Tesla Energy-wide meeting obtained by Electrek today, Tesla explained that it improved its energy product offering by going from a mix of third-party equipment to Tesla equipment with its own software integration over the last two years.

During the meeting, Seth Winger, senior manager of solar products engineering at Tesla, said that new and updated Tesla Energy products are coming this year:

The engineer said that he can’t reveal specifics yet, but he commented:

In 2022, we are heavily investing in Tesla products. I can’t say exactly what is coming we want to maintain confidentiality but across the board on PVs, on Solar Roof, on Powerwall look forward to greatly improved installation efficiency, aesthetic, and product performance.

Winger also said that some people on the call know it already – and if they do, they should “keep it a secret” – but there are pilot programs coming soon.

Electrek recently reported that Tesla is testing a new version of Solar Roof (v3.5) on employees’ homes, but Winger now makes it sound like Tesla is also working on a new and updated Powerwall and solar panels.

During the call, Tesla also announced that it is about to deploy a new “Intereactive layout experience” for customers.

A Tesla manager said that customers are going to be able to interact directly with the layout and help Tesla with the project:

Customers are going to be able to engage with zero-touch layouts. They are going to be able to see a max kW design in their Tesla account.

They are going to be able to tell Tesla things like where to drop its equipment for the project.

The company is still working on the new interface, but based on early testing, Tesla expects that the new portal is going to reduce post-permit redesign requests by 20%, utility rejections by 30%, and “average handle time (chat)” by 10%.

Internally, Tesla is also updating its grid UI to more easily and quickly understand the status of a job flow.

The company is hoping that these new products and tools will help Tesla Energy achieves new highs during the second half of the year.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Energy

Tesla Energy

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger