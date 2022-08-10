Use no gas with RYOBI’s 54-inch 115Ah riding mower at $4,999 ($500 off) in New Green Deals

Do you have a larger yard that requires a riding mower to tackle? Well, it’s time to ditch your gas mower for one that’s electric. RYOBI’s 54-inch riding mower doesn’t use gas or oil in order to cut 3.5 acres of yard on a single charge. Normally $5,499, this massive mower is on sale for $4,999 right now, which saves $500 from its normal going rate, matching the best price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022.We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

RYOBI riding mower cuts 3.5 acres per charge

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide range of RYOBI outdoor tools and lawn equipment on sale up to $500 off. Our favorite deal from this sale is RYOBI’s 48V 54-inch 115Ah Zero Turn Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $4,999 shipped. This is a $500 discount from its normal going rate at Home Depot, beats our last mention by an additional $200, and marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked. Without a single drop of gas or oil, this lawn mower can help you tackle yards up to 3.5 acres per charge thanks to its impressively-large 115Ah battery. You should be able to handle most small to medium-large size yards here without having to charge. There’s also built-in LED headlights to mow at night, a zero-turn design, and an impressively large 54-inch cutting deck. Check out Home Depot’s landing page to find out more ways to upgrade your outdoor lawn care setup.

Ditch disposables with this eneloop pro rechargeable battery Power Pack at $50.50

Amazon now offers the Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack at $50.64 shipped. Normally fetching $65, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, is the lowest we’ve seen this year, and beats our previous mention from back in January by $1. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at eight AA and two AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 or 950mAh charges, respectively. A storage case completes the package to ensure everything stays in one place.

ecobee SmartThermostat helps you ride out the heatwave with Siri at $196 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $195.95 shipped. Normally fetching $249, this is marking the first discount since Prime Day and delivers the second-best price of the year at $53 off. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the last few weeks of summer and even into the cooler months later this fall. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $147.98 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. This one is now only down from the usual $179 price tag, but also $1 less than our previous Prime Day mention to mark the best discount of the year. As far as features go, you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system for cooling off through the rest of summer. Especially at $31 off.

