MINI introduces Aceman concept – its first all-electric crossover previewing new brand design language

Freshly electrified brand MINI has introduced a new concept called the Aceman – a design preview of its future generation of electric models in the premium small car segment. The Aceman’s unique design features sustainability factors like zero chrome or leather – plus, it sort of glows in the dark.

In the spring of 2021, BMW Group marque MINI announced it will stop selling gas cars entirely by 2030. This transition will truly begin when the small vehicle automaker introduces its last gas model in 2025, aiming for half of its sales to be electric by 2027.

While MINI might not be the first brand you think of under the BMW Group Umbrella, it helped contribute to encouraging BEV sales in 2021, which more than doubled compared to a year prior. The sub-brand itself saw its all-electric MINI Cooper SE become its highest-volume offering (up 98% from 2020).

As MINI looks to further electrify its current range of models, it has introduced a new concept as a preview of a future model that will arrive as its very first electric crossover – introducing, the MINI Aceman.

MINI Aceman previews new era of design language for brand

MINI shared first images and other design details of the new Aceman concept in a press release today, describing the new EV as a bridge between the MINI Cooper and the Countryman. MINI head Stefanie Wurst elaborated:

This concept car reflects how MINI is reinventing itself for its all-electric future and what the brand stands for: an electrified go-kart feel, an immersive digital experience and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint.

The Aceman was created with a reduced exterior and interior design that creates a holistic user experience using light, movement, interaction, and sound. Instead of leather and chrome, the EV’s surfaces are made from knitted recycled textiles which are joined by a new OLED display as the central interface. MINI head of design Oliver Heilmer shard his thoughts:

The purely electric vehicle concept means the design can again be geared more towards MINI’s traditional basic values, in terms of the principle of using space creatively. This creates models that take up little space on the road while offering even more comfort, more versatility and more emotion on the inside than ever before.

There is so much to unfold here (BMW Group is very long winded when it comes to its vehicles) that we recommend checking out the full press release for all the minute details.

According to MINI, the Aceman crossover EV will make its official public debut at gamescom 2022 in Cologne in August. Check out a video of the new MINI Aceman lit up below!

