EAVX, Morgan Olson, and REE Automotive share live demonstrations of Proxima electric van

One year after announcing a collaboration with JB Poindexter subsidiary EAVX to develop commercial EVs, REE Automotive has officially unveiled the Proxima electric van, kicking off live demonstrations and customer evaluations in the US.

REE Automotive ($REE) is an e-mobility solutions company headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, with additional footprints in the US, UK, and Germany. Last summer, REE announced a new US headquarters planned for Austin, which is scheduled to open sometime this year.

The company specializes in developing and manufacturing modular EV platforms for B2B transactions as well as its proprietary REEcorners technology with the help of contract manufacturer Magna International.

Additionally, in 2021, REE Automotive announced collaborations with Toyota’s Hino Motors as well as Hitachi America to provide Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) platform solutions to fleet EVs.

At CES this past January, REE shared details of its P7 platform, which had been specifically designed with deliveries in mind, using specifications from “one of the world’s largest delivery companies.” REE hadn’t confirmed at the time, but it wasn’t difficult to surmise that it was referring to JB Poindexter & Co, considering it had announced a strategic collaboration with the latter’s subsidiary, EAVX, six months prior.

This collaboration was confirmed in May as REE Automotive first teased its walk-in electric van prototype developed with EAVX and fellow JB Poindexter subsidiary, Morgan Olson.

Today, REE has shared footage of the electric van in action as it kicks off live demonstrations and customer evaluations over the next several weeks.

Check out the Morgan Olson electric van, powered by REE

REE announced the live demonstrations beginning this week on behalf of fellow collaborators EAVX and Morgan Olson. The electric van itself is called the Proxima, powered by REE. The van body was developed by EAVX and Morgan Olson and sits atop REE’s P7 modular electric platform.

The result is an all-electric walk-in van that utilizes “x-by-wire technology,” demonstrating more modular flexibility to develop and scale commercial EVs from classes 2b to 6. REE Cofounder and CEO Daniel Barel spoke about the company’s latest accomplishment as it looks to bring the Proxima electric van to scaled production for fleets:

These events are an incredible opportunity for leading delivery companies and fleet managers to see firsthand how Proxima paired with the REE chassis can answer the call for electrification options that are quick, efficient and offer a low total cost of ownership. These live demonstrations will convey the value and efficiencies REE’s x-by-wire technology can bring to fleets, as well as the power of pairing this revolutionary chassis with EAVX and Morgan Olson’s high-tech body. We’re so excited to get it on the road – and to help future-proof commercial fleets as they electrify.

Here are some key benefits of the Proxima electric van, according to REE Automotive:

Drive-, steer-, and brake-by-wire functionality eliminates mechanical obstructions while reducing underfloor turbulence and ensuring a smooth ride

EAVX’s smart digital infrastructure enables all connected systems in the electric van to exchange information and aid the driver

Low load floor enables fast and easy accessibility for drivers

Ergonomics designed with drivers of all body types to increase safety and comfort

Significant driver visibility improvements, thanks to the design of both the body and chassis

REEcorners have minimal turning radius and provide maneuverability in crowded urban areas

Quicker repair times and reduced total cost of ownership due to REEcorner swaps and 50-50 weight distribution of Proxima body

REE stated that customer evaluations will continue for several weeks after the initial demonstrations this week, offering prospective fleet customers the opportunity to experience the Proxima electric van for themselves.

Check out the official launch video of the Proxima electric van launch below:

