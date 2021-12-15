REE Automotive teams with Hitachi to bring scalable service platform to commercial EVs

EV startup REE Automotive announced a strategic agreement with Hitachi America Ltd. to help accelerate commercial fleet EV adoption. Together, the companies plan to co-create a scalable platform that can offer both Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) to support a new generation of connected commercial EVs.

REE Automotive ($REE) is an e-mobility solutions company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with additional subsidiaries in the US, UK, and Germany. This past July, REE announced a US headquarters planned for Austin, Texas, that is scheduled to open sometime in the second half of next year.

The company specializes in developing and manufacturing modular EV platforms for B2B transactions, in addition to its proprietary REEcorner technology. This year alone, REE announced collaborations with Magna International and Toyota’s Hino Motors.

The latest addition to REE Automotive’s list of collaborators is now Hitachi America Ltd., a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. focused on consumer electronics, power and industrial equipment, and automotive products.

Together the companies now look to further accelerate EV adoption, particular for fleet customers.

One of REE’s modular EV platforms

REE Automotive and Hitachi look to provide digital fleet management

REE announced its new collaboration with Hitachi via a recent press release.

According to the EV platform developer, it will leverage Hitachi’s Lumada data platform with its own platform modularity and horizontal business strategy to bring smart EV solutions to market that serve all segments like delivery, logistics, and mobility-as-a-service.

The collaboration will deliver Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) platform solutions to enable commercial EVs to stay connected and efficient for fleet managers and their businesses. REE Co-founder and CEO Daniel Barel spoke about the Hitachi agreement:

This alliance with Hitachi comes at an ideal time for REE as we value their best-in-class innovation and experience in data science and analytics, enabling us to provide a complete solution to our customers. With Hitachi’s innovation and invaluable expertise in EV and digital technologies, REE is primed to build on our early leadership position as the leading e-Mobility platform across the globe. In addition, Hitachi is a well-known and respected player in the automotive, energy and digital industry which can drive customer orders, and we are looking forward to benefiting from their extensive sales network and relationships.

REE Automotive will be showcasing its EV technology at CES 2022 in Las Vegas next month.

