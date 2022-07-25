GM launches EV Live: A free, one-on-one virtual education service with EV specialists

To further spread the good word of EV adoption, General Motors (GM) has introduced EV Live – an immersive one-on-one experience where the public can call into a live studio of EV specialists and have all their questions answered virtually… oh, and it’s free. Score.

As one of the world’s largest automakers, GM has recently leaned hard into electrification to not only stay competitive, but to eventually lead the pack. Company CEO Mary Barra has repeatedly shared GM’s plans to take the EV sales crown from current and longtime leader Tesla by mid-decade.

To try and accomplish this massive feat (Tesla has had quite the head start), GM has promised 30 new EVs by 2025 including a commitment of $7 billion to bolster its annual production capacity to 1 million units in the same time frame.

Despite lots of promised EVs, GM’s 2021 production numbers left much to be desired, but 2022 has been much more constructive with GMC Hummer EV deliveries ramping up, which will soon be joined by the all-electric Cadillac Lyriq. The automaker also has plenty of other EVs in its pipeline like the Silverado EV, 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, and an ultra-lux concept called the Cadillac Celestiq that will eventually reach production in some form.

To support the influx of new all-electric models, GM has also been expanding its Ultium Charge 360 network, which will be joined by a newly announced network of coast-to-coast DC fast chargers across 500 Pilot and Flying J travel stations.

Now, GM has introduced a live virtual call center experience called EV Live to expand EV education to the masses with hopes of speeding up customer uptake.

GM wants you to visit EV Live and schedule a virtual tour

GM’s EV Live has officially launched today, providing consumers access to one-on-one virtual visits with trained EV specialists that offer live tours of GM brand EVs, charging technology while answering any and all pertinent questions.

You can connect to GM EV Live from any internet capable mobile or desktop device and schedule a free tour with a specialist (pending availability). When you are connected, you will be able to converse back and forth with your designated GM specialist through voice or text chat.

You will also be able to see them and everything they share with you from their camera during the tour. However, the specialist will not be able to see you, so stay in those pajamas and keep that cucumber face mask on if you want! GM vice president of EV Ecosystem Hoss Hassani spoke about EV Live’s goals and potential:

Addressing common misconceptions about EVs will accelerate widespread EV adoption. We saw a need for accessible, credible and engaging sources of information to empower consumers to adopt EVs and appreciate their many benefits. With EV Live, we’re making it easier to learn about the EV experience. Whether you’re curious or skeptical, an experienced owner or brand new to EVs, the experts at EV Live are here to help.

According to GM, EV Live will also be available to assist its own network of dealers and employees, in addition to fleet and commercial customers, utilities, and third-party collaborators. To begin, only one-on-one sessions will be available via reservation, but group tours will become available later this year. GM also intends to provide prerecorded sessions in the future as well.

Here are the current hours GM’s EV specialists will be live:

Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–midnight ET

Friday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m. ET

Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. ET

You can schedule your free live tour here.

