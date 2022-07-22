Cadillac reveals full images of its Celestiq show car as a ‘vision’ of its production design

A month and a half after sharing the first public images of the Celestiq electric sedan, Cadillac has publicly shared the full monty, unveiling several full images of the “show car” version of the marque’s flagship electric sedan as well as a new video.

When it arrives, the Cadillac Celestiq will be the second BEV to arrive under the Cadillac marque behind the Lyriq, which is just starting to prepare deliveries. It will also be the one of the next EVs to debut on parent company GM’s Ultium Platform, equipping it to quickly charge around the US on the Ultium Charge 360 network (hopefully with Plug and Charge as well).

We first caught wind of the Cadillac Celestiq back in early 2021, along with an image showcasing a unique ‘smart glass’ roof. Even then, Cadillac was touting its second BEV model as a flagship vehicle clad with hand-crafted materials.

We hadn’t heard much since then, until this past June when Cadillac unveiled new images of the Celestiq, describing its design as “avant-garde” built to challenge the ultra-luxury segment. Those initial images left A LOT to the imagination (we basically only saw a taillight, a wheel, and a door hinge).

Days later, we learned the Celestiq would be an entirely hand-built EV – designed for low volume, ultra-lux production – and will feature over one hundred 3D printed components. GM president Mark Reuss spoke at the time:

As Cadillac’s future flagship sedan, CELESTIQ signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand. Each one will be hand-built by an amazing team of craftspeople on our historic Technical Center campus, and today’s investment announcement emphasizes our commitment to delivering a world-class Cadillac with nothing but the best in craftsmanship, design, engineering and technology.

We are still unsure what output “low volume” means to Cadillac, but we were hoping to learn more today when full body images of the Celestiq were revealed. In anticipation of today’s larger reveal, Cadillac teased a few more new images on Wednesday. Here’s a recap:



While we have plenty of imagery to gawk over, there are still a lot of question marks surrounding this EV such as, “What design elements will actually make it into the production version?” and “Will this electric sedan really cost the rumored $300,000?”

We still don’t know these answers, but at least we get a better look at the future-forward design of the upcoming sedan. Check it out:

Cadillac shares new images and details of Celestiq sedan

In a press release this morning, Cadillac has officially unveiled its Celestiq show car, describing it as “a vision of innovation and purpose that previews the brand’s future handcrafted and all-electric flagship sedan.”

According to GM’s luxury brand, the Celestiq design team immersed itself in Cadillac’s history in sedans during the prewar era, combining it with the customization of the hand-built 1957 Eldorado Broughham. The Celestiq’s chief engineer Tony Roma elaborated:

Those vehicles represented the pinnacle of luxury in their respective eras, and helped make Cadillac the standard of the world. The Celestiq show car — also a sedan, because the configuration offers the very best luxury experience — builds on that pedigree and captures the spirt of arrival they expressed.

By building a new sedan show car from the ground up on GM’s Ultium platform, the Cadillac team looked to combine form and function to deliver an EV that evokes emotion at first glance. See the Cadillac Celestiq images above. Are you emotional? Perhaps these additional design details will stir something within you:

Five high-definition, advanced LED interactive displays Includes 55-inch-diagonal display with electronic digital blinds active privacy technology, designed to allow passengers to enjoy video content while blocking it from the view of the driver

(Expected) industry firsts: Variable-transmission Smart Glass Roof with Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology – four zones of variable lighting passengers can fine-tune for personalized comfort and visibility GM’s Ultra Cruise true hands-free driving



When it reaches production, the Celestiq will be hand-built at GM’s Global Technical Center in Michigan as part of an $81 million investment to support the assembly process. According to GM, the Celestiq will be the first production vehicle built at that campus since it opened in 1956.

Cadillac shared that additional details regarding Celestiq production will be announced later this year, but for now we just have images. Oh and the launch video below – enjoy!

