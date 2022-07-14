VinFast simultaneously opens six stores in California today with dozens more on the way

In true VinFast fashion, it doesn’t do anything small. Rather than opening its first showroom in the US today, the Vietnamese EV automaker is opening six VinFast stores at once – all in California. With over thirty locations planned for the Sunshine State alone and intentions to expand deeper into the US, VinFast is once again truly moving – fast.

VinFast is an automotive manufacturing subsidiary of VinGroup, a multifaceted Vietnamese conglomerate dabbling in pretty much everything – even universities! Whenever we have covered VinFast since its US debut at the LA Auto show last year, the news has been big – and fast.

From the get-go, VinFast said it would be entering markets in North America and Europe as well as setting up a US headquarters in Los Angeles. Currently, the automaker is manufacturing its EVs in Vietnam but has already shared intentions to manufacture on US soil in North Carolina.

More recently, VinFast has shared details of its battery subscription model, as well as perks for new customers in the EU, US, and Canada that include years of complimentary charging sessions and/or free home chargers.

Oh, and did we mention it’s dabbling in solid-state batteries now too? VinFast has recently outlined plans for fifty retail locations throughout Europe, but before then, it is opening stores in the US. That process begins in California today.

The outside of one of the new VinFast Stores, this one is in Santa Monica, CA / Source: VinFast

Inside the Santa Monica VinFast Store

VinFast cuts ribbon on six stores in California today

In addition to solid-state batteries, VinFast would be wise to invest in oversized golden scissors because it appears poised to be doing a lot of ribbon-cutting ceremonies for its stores going forward.

According to a press release, the new VinFast Store in Santa Monica, CA, will host the opening ceremony today while five other stores open simultaneously. Per VinFast, its stores are designed minimally to convey a “future of mobility” theme, where consumers can explore the automaker’s first two EVs – the VF 8 and VF 9 – up close, both inside and out.

Vingroup vice chair and VinFast global CEO, Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, spoke to the company’s progress in the US so far:

The opening of the first six VinFast Stores in the US marks an important milestone in the company’s global journey, as we move toward bringing premium products and services to American consumers. I believe that introducing VinFast and interacting with customers one-on-one in our corporate-owned and operated stores is the best way to build relationships with customers and to ensure quality service. We are proud to drive the global EV revolution towards a sustainable future. This future officially takes its next step today in California and will soon expand across the US and globally.

VinFast explained that its upcoming network of stores will be implemented in three different layout plans to best serve the surrounding areas and the available footprint.

1S VinFast stores will be primarily located in high-visibility shopping centers and are focused on vehicle display and sales. 2S stores will be visible from major roadways, offering parts and service while supporting 1S stores nearby. VinFast 3S stores are the largest of the bunch and include merchandise vehicles, full parts, sales, and service centers.

The following VinFast stores will be open in California today starting at 4 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. PDT in Santa Monica following the opening ceremony):

VinFast Santa Monica: 395 Santa Monica Place, Space 171, Santa Monica, CA

395 Santa Monica Place, Space 171, Santa Monica, CA VinFast Hillsdale : Hillsdale Shopping Center, 52 31st Ave, San Mateo, CA

: Hillsdale Shopping Center, 52 31st Ave, San Mateo, CA VinFast Westfield UTC : Westfield UTC, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA

: Westfield UTC, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA VinFast Citadel : Citadel Outlets: 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce, CA

: Citadel Outlets: 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce, CA VinFast Berkeley : Fourth Street Shops, 1733 4th Street, Berkeley, CA

: Fourth Street Shops, 1733 4th Street, Berkeley, CA VinFast Corte Madera: The Village, 1618 Redwood Hwy, Corte Madera, CA

Electrek’s take

Once again, VinFast is demonstrating that it operates at a quicker pace than pretty much any other EV automaker in the industry. Cash flow from a Vietnamese behemoth like VinGroup certainly helps, but this is an exciting US entry to follow based on the sheer velocity of it alone.

I’m not too far from Santa Monica, so I’m going to head to the opening ceremony this afternoon and get my first experience of the new VinFast store myself. I’ll report back on Twitter and try to get you guys some good pics of the EVs up close. Follow me @SCOOTERDOLL for more.

