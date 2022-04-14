VinFast finally breaks down US pricing to include details of its mandatory battery subscription

As Vietnamese EV automaker VinFast looks to open its order books for US customers, it has gotten more specific on the pricing consumers can expect stateside. During the New York International Auto Show, Vinfast broke down its US pricing for the VF 8 and VF 9, which will include a two-tiered battery subscription that will be mandatory through 2023.

VinFast is an automotive manufacturing subsidiary of VinGroup, a Vietnamese multi-faceted conglomerate developing everything from healthcare to theme parks. At the LA Auto Show this past fall, we got our first glimpse of the automaker’s first two EVs – the VF e35 and VF e36 – which have since been rebranded as the VF 8 and VF 9.

These debuts were joined by the news that VinFast would be entering markets in North America and Europe as well as setting up a US headquarters in Los Angeles. Although we expected to hear pricing at the LA Auto Show, it wasn’t until this past January that the automaker would share MSRPs for the US and EU.

At the time, the pricing was a bit vague and did not cover each of the trims (Eco and Plus) that will be available on the upcoming VF 8 and VF 9 SUVs. There was also no mention of a battery subscription model, which is visible in the fine print on the VinFast website. Even still, those additional battery fees were not yet public.

US consumers now know what to expect when they place their VinFast order later this year and how much more a month they will have to pay for their EV’s battery.

VinFast’s presentation during the 2022 NY International Auto Show / Source: VinFast

VinFast to charge monthly for battery usage on top of MSRP

According to the VinFast team, the battery subscription model will be mandatory for US customers through at least the end of 2023. The first two EVs to arrive in the US will come in two separate trims, plus two battery pack options. On top of that, US customers will need to choose between two different monthly battery subscriptions – Fixed and Flexible.

The Fixed rate is designed for EV drivers who don’t travel very much. Their subscription gets them 310 miles of range per month and they are charged for every mile driven past that threshold. The Flexible package offers unlimited mileage, but at nearly triple the monthly cost.

According to VinFast, customers who secure a reservation and deposit for a VF 8 or VF 9 this year with the Fixed battery subscription will be locked in for the lifetime of the vehicle, even if it’s transferred to a new owner.

Here’s how it breaks down monetarily:

VinFast

EV Trim VF 8 Eco VF 8 Plus VF 9 Eco VF 9 Plus Range (Battery 1) 260 miles 248 miles 272 miles 262 miles Range (Battery 2) 292 miles 270 miles 369 miles* 360 miles* 0-60 mph 5.8 sec 5.3 sec 6.3 sec 6.3 sec Price

(Battery 1) $40,700 $47,700 $55,500 $60,500 Price

(Battery 2) $41,000 $48,000 $56,000* $61,000* Monthly Battery

Fee (Fixed) $35/mo for 310 miles

+ $0.11 for every mile thereafter $35/mo for 310 miles

+ $0.11 for every mile thereafter $44/mo for 310 miles

+ $0.15 for every mile thereafter $44/mo for 310 miles

+ $0.15 for every mile thereafter Monthly Battery

Fee (Flexible) $110/month $110/month $160/month $160/month Annual Battery Fee (Fixed) $420 minimum $420 minimum $528 minimum $528 minimum Annual Battery Fee (Flexible) $1,320 $1,320 $1,920 $1,920 * – Battery Version 2 will not be available in the US until 2023

Per the press release, VinFast shared insight on its decision to offer a battery subscription model:

By separating the price of the battery from the acquisition value of the automobile, VinFast takes on all the risks related to the vehicle’s battery and ensures a reasonable price for its products, while providing customers with peace of mind about the battery’s quality during use. VinFast also commits to provide a lifetime battery warranty covering all maintenance and repair costs, and will replace the battery for free when charging capacity dips below 70%. The battery subscription policy is considered a key solution for customers to make a transition to electric vehicles easier, allowing VinFast to become ‘the car for everyone.’

After 2023, VinFast said it will adjust its subscription proportions so that 50% of the EV battery is for rent and 50% is for sale. You can reserve your VF 8 or VF 9 now, with US orders expected to open later this year. First EV deliveries are expected in the winter of 2023. US production of VinFast EVs is expected to begin in North Carolina in 2024.

