VinFast is investing tens of millions in solid-state battery manufacturer ProLogium

Vietnamese EV automaker VinFast is continuing its lightning-fast growth and expansion by announcing a long-term, strategic partnership with solid-state battery manufacturer ProLogium. Following a signed Memorandum on Understanding, ProLologium will provide solid-state battery cells to VinFast vehicles beginning in 2024.

VinFast is an automotive manufacturing subsidiary of VinGroup, a multifaceted Vietnamese conglomerate dabbling in everything from healthcare to five-star resorts and even theme parks. At the LA Auto Show last fall, we got our first glimpse of the automaker’s first two EVs – the VF 8 and VF 9.

At the same time, VinFast shared news it would be entering markets in North America and Europe as well as setting up a US headquarters in Los Angeles. Although we expected to hear pricing at the LA Auto Show, it wasn’t until this past January that the automaker shared MSRPs for the US and EU. Even so, we didn’t get realistic pricing that reflected its battery subscription model until this past April.

Since then, VinFast has shared plans for fifty retail locations in Europe as well as perks for new customers in the EU, US, and Canada that include years of complimentary charging sessions and/or free home chargers. While we await the first deliveries of VinFast’s first two EVs, we have learned that future models may include solid-state batteries, thanks to a new agreement with ProLogium.

ProLogium’s Pouch Lithium Ceramic Battery (PLCB) / Source: ProLogium

Solid-state batteries are coming to VinFast EVs in 2024

According to a press release out of Vietnam this morning, VinFast’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ProLogium includes an investment of “tens of millions of dollars.” The exact amount has not yet been revealed.

As part of VinFast’s investment in ProLogium’s solid-state battery technology, the two will become long-term strategic partners, developing battery pack designs to adhere to the parameters outlined by the Vietnamese automaker. Vingroup Vice-Chair and VinFast Global CEO Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy spoke about the new agreement:

VinFast has focused on investing and building strategic partnerships with leading companies in the industry and breakthrough technology companies to quickly grasp and apply technologies for smart and sustainable mobility solutions. ProLogium is one of our key partners, helping VinFast quickly master the supply of solid-state batteries while continuing to deliver EV products with advanced battery technology for a more enjoyable and safer driving experience.

ProLogium was founded in 2006 and has since filed over 500 patents for its proprietary solid-state battery technologies. Furthermore, the company’s solid electrolyte is 100% recyclable and can be reused for creating new battery cells.

As one of the first manufacturers to mass-produce solid-state lithium ceramic batteries, ProLogium has earned development agreements with other Ev automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, this past January. Under its new strategic cooperation arrangements with VinFast, ProLogium will provide solid-state battery cells to VinFast beginning in 2024 to support the automaker’s next generation of EVs.

According to the press release, ProLogium will devote a significant portion of the production capacity at its first major solid-state battery plant to VinFast. That facility will house 3 GWh of power (equivalent to 30,000 EVs capacity at 100kWh per unit) and is scheduled to launch in Asia in early 2023. Looking ahead, ProLogium and VinFast continue to discuss the establishment of a joint-venture solid-state battery factory in Vietnam. ProLogium also has plans to establish solid-state battery manufacturing footprints in the US and Canada as well.

