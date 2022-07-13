AMPLY Power partners with Lightning eMotors to deliver OMEGA charging software to fleets

AMPLY Power announced the deployment of its new “Powered by AMPLY” Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, beginning with a new partnership with commercial EV manufacturer Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors’ future EVs will feature AMPLY’s OMEGA charge management software.

AMPLY Power is an EV charging and energy management provider specifically for commercial fleets operating trucks, buses, vans, and light-duty vehicles. The company utilizes a Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) model to handle all aspects of a customer’s fleet charging needs at a lower upfront cost. This includes financing and maintenance, in addition to the EV charging solutions themselves.

In addition to sustainable charging solutions, AMPLY Power has been developing charging management software to support commercial fleet EVs, similar to what Lightning eMotors manufactures.

Lightning eMotors ($ZEV) designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures EVs to support a wide array of needs for its fleet customers. The company originally specialized in electric conversions of existing platforms developed by other OEMs like Ford and Chevrolet, including a specialty vehicle manufacturer (SVM) contract with GM.

However, it shared news in early January that it will offer customers purpose-built EVs on its own proprietary platform as well. Since then, the automaker has been working to integrate autonomous capabilities into its EVs.

Now, with the help of AMPLY Power, Lightning eMotors vehicles will be equipped with new charging management software.

AMPLY Power’s OMEGA software / Source: AMPLY Power



Lightning eMotors EVs to be “Powered by AMPLY”

AMPLY Power shared news of its new SaaS model and coinciding partnership with Lightning eMotors in a press release today, sharing some details of the charging software’s capabilities. AMPLY’s OMEGA software helps OEMs optimize their EV charging by monitoring factors like low-cost energy windows and vehicle availability, while responding dynamically in real time without the need for active fleet management.

Following this initial deployment with Lightning eMotors, other OEM’s will be able to implement AMPLY Power’s charging software into their own EVs since it is both vehicle and charger agnostic. AMPLY founder and CEO Vic Shao spoke:

Meeting the growing demands for electric transportation requires collaboration across the EV ecosystem, from vehicle manufacturers to telematics providers, utilities, energy management providers, and beyond. Powered by AMPLY allows OEMs like Lightning eMotors to offer fully integrated solutions to their customers—ultimately helping organizations scale their EV fleets rapidly by making it easier for them to manage charging for their new vehicles.

AMPLY states that by pairing its charge management software with Lightning eMotors’ existing EV telematics, the two can demonstrate a future of commercial EV fleets that are set up and optimized quickly and easily, saving customers both time and money. Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser also commented on the new partnership with AMPLY Power:

We are thrilled to be integrating our class-leading vehicle telematics solution, Lightning Insights, with AMPLY Power, one of the leaders in the fleet charging management space. Tight integration between vehicles and chargers is a critical component of successful fleet electrification, electric load management, and operating cost control. This joint integration between OMEGA and Insights will enable fleets to deploy Lightning EVs with confidence that they can leverage AMPLY’s software to optimize the fleet operation and charging strategy “out of the box.”

According to the companies, the OMEGA software integration is planned to be rolled out through Lightning eMotors vehicles in Q4 2022. Once the software integration is completed in the cloud, all current and new Lightning vehicles will have access to the OMEGA portal to use as desired.

