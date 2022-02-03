Lightning eMotors enters into agreement with GM to electrify Class 3 to 6 commercial vehicle platforms

Lightning eMotors, a specialist in purpose-built commercial EVs and electric conversions, has announced a new agreement with General Motors (GM). Under the terms of the new agreement, Lightning eMotors becomes the first GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer (SVM) to develop 100% electric Class 3 through 6 commercial vehicles.

Lightning eMotors ($ZEV) is a Colorado-based auto manufacturer specializing in electrified solutions for commercial fleets. Its team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures EVs to support a wide array of needs for its fleet customers.

The company’s current lineup includes electric conversions of everything from Class 3 cargo vans to Class A motor coaches as well as electric emergency vehicles, like a BEV ambulance alongside REV Group.

In the past, Lightning eMotors has specialized in electrifying platforms developed by other OEMs like Ford, Chevrolet, and Izuzu. However, in early January the commercial EV manufacturer shared news it will offer customers purpose-built EVs on its own proprietary platform as well.

While Lightning eMotors has performed electric conversions of commercial GM vehicles in the past, its latest news comes on the heels of a more formal and recognized agreement with the OEM.

Example upfit model shown by Forest River of GM chassis electrified by Lightning eMotors. Final product is not produced by GM and will vary. GM is not responsible for the safety or quality of design features, materials or workmanship of any alterations by any such supplier. Availability to be determined at a later date.

Lightning eMotors signs official agreement with GM

News of the commercial Ev collaboration came directly from Lightning eMotors, which shared details and comments on the agreement. Moving forward, Lightning eMotors is officially recognized to electrify medium duty truck platforms provided by GM. Lightning eMotors’ CEO and cofounder Tim Reeser spoke to the agreement:

We are thrilled that GM is working with Lightning eMotors to make GM’s medium duty truck platform the basis for new electric vehicles. GM’s inclusive approach to electrification is a great match for Lightning’s position and role as a leading powertrain supplier in the commercial vehicle space. Commercial vehicles and commercial vehicle powertrains are complex, with thousands of unique components, requiring years of custom software development and on-road testing—and Lightning has products in fleet use today and ready for customers to roll out this year.

Following their conversion by Lightning eMotors at its campus in Loveland, Colorado, these electrified GM chassis will be used to build zero-emission school buses, shuttle buses, delivery trucks, and work trucks.

GM’s agreement with Lightning eMotors is yet another step forward in electrifying the entire lineup of vehicles under its automotive umbrella.

