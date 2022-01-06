VinFast unveils three new electric vehicles at CES in addition to the rebranded VF e35 and e36

During its “Global EV Day” presentation day at CES 2022, Vietnamese automaker VinFast introduced its entire lineup of upcoming electric vehicles, covering five different market segments. By vowing to go all-electric by the end of 2022, VinFast has already rebranded its two flagship EVs to remove the “e” for electric, creating one cohesive lineup that includes three new electric vehicles now introduced.

VinFast exists as an automotive manufacturing subsidiary of VinGroup, a Vietnamese conglomerate developing everything from real estate, technology, and even healthcare. The fairly new subsidiary was founded in 2017, entering into the Vietnamese market with two initial ICE vehicles with the help of Pininfarina.

Since then, VinFast has focused on entering the electric vehicle market at a rate that is truly “fast.” We got our first glimpse of its first two electric vehicles – the VF e34 and VF e35 at the LA Auto Show this past October.

It was there that VinFast shared plans to enter markets in North America and Europe alongside the opening of orders for the e35 and e36 in the first half of 2022. VinFast soon followed with further news that it will be opening a US headquarters in Los Angeles, with plans to manufacture on US soil in 2024. While also publicly considering a potential IPO, VinFast is expanding, and doing so quickly.

By the end of December 2021, VinFast began delivering its first electric vehicles to customers in Vietnam – the first-ever EVs to be sold in the country. With electric vehicle production now rolling, VinFast has shifted some of its focus back to the US market, introducing a slew of new models.







VF 8 fka VF e35

VF 9 fka VF e36 / Source: VinFast

VinFast removes “e” monicker and unveils all its electric vehicles

The Vietnamese automaker made the official announcement as part of a press release coinciding with its official presentation out of CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

By halting production of its current combustion models in Vietnam by the end of the year, VinFast is all in on electric vehicles in a wide range of upcoming options. Vingroup vice chair and VinFast global CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy spoke to the EV unveiling:

VinFast envisions a sustainable future for people and the planet through green, clean and safe mobility. This is a future built on intelligent services, outstanding customer experience, and a deep care for the planet and future generations. VinFast is committed to innovative vehicle design, quality, and technology, along with excellent customer service. We even aspire to greater achievements – to be one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers in the world while inspiring our customers to be boundless together and join hands in the electric vehicle revolution, creating a sustainable future for all.

VinFast’s new electric lineup will cover a majority of the current vehicle segments for consumers, also designed with the help of Pininfarina and Torino Design. Starting with segment A is the VF 5 mini compact, followed by the VF 6 subcompact, and the VF 7 compact. The aforementioned VF e35 and e36 models have also been rebranded to the VF 8 and 9, respectively, and will serve the mid- and full-size segments.

The VF 8 and 9 will be the first two VinFast electric vehicles to arrive in the US and will come standard with level 2+ Autonomous Driving features for the Eco and Plus trims and levels 3 – 4 for the Premium trims.

During the presentation, VinFast also shared pricing for its first two US electric vehicles. The VF 8 will start at an MSRP of $41,000 in the US and €36,133 in Europe, while the VF 9 will arrive at an MSRP of $56,000 (US) and €49,280 (Europe).VinFast shared that both EVs come with a warranty of 10 years or the first 200,000 km (~124,000), whichever comes first.

Reservations are now open on VinFast’s website.

