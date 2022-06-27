Aptera announces two new supply agreements to bring its flagship SEV to serial production

Following news of a strategic deal for electric motors announced last week, Aptera Motors has announced an additional agreement to receive lithium-ion battery cells from EVE Energy Co., Ltd. With two new supply agreements in place, Aptera moves one step closer to serial production of its flagship solar electric vehicle.

Aptera Motors is a San Diego-based startup that specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs). As the second go-around under the Aptera moniker, the automaker has been continuously working to bring its flagship SEV to production, updating the public every step of the way.

Since unveiling the Aptera SEV in late 2020, the company has gained a growing list of fans and reservation holders who can currently choose from three different alpha versions offering black, white, or metallic silver exteriors. As recently as May 2022, Aptera had over 22,000 reservations for its SEV – a group that continues to grow as Aptera nears initial production.

Since we visited Aptera’s facilities in San Diego last October, the company is been transitioning into a new 80,000-square-foot facility slightly north in Carlsbad, California, where the upcoming SEVs will be built.

Following an additional $40 million in funding announced in early June, Aptera continues on track to begin production later this year. Following its latest announcements, the automaker is locking in several component suppliers vital to the SEV’s final design.

The Luna version of the upcoming Aptera SEV / Source: Aptera Motors

Aptera locks in production suppliers for motors and batteries

Earlier today, Aptera announced a supply agreement with EVE Energy Co., Ltd, to utilize its 21700 NMC 811 cylindrical cells in its SEV structural battery packs, which will be produced in San Diego.

According to Aptera, the NMC 811 cell is one of the lightest and most energy-dense available – perfect for the lightweight, ultraefficient design of the upcoming production SEV. Aptera Co-CEO Chris Anthony spoke:

It’s an honor to work with yet another leading supplier with an impeccable reputation and product to match. The decision to move forward with lithium ion 21700 NMC 811 cylindrical cells enables us to maximize efficiency in Aptera capable of over 1,000 miles of range per charge. As we continue to drive solar mobility forward by designing the most efficient vehicles, this partnership with EVE Energy represents all that our team has accomplished. We’re very pleased to utilize EVE’s cells in our battery packs.

EVE joins Elaphe as the latest parts supplier for Aptera Motors, as the SEV startup announced a similar agreement for all-electric motors last week. Located in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Elaphe specializes in in-wheel powertrains and has now become the vendor of record for Aptera as it approaches production.

To begin, Elaphe will begin to scale production of its electric propulsion systems in Slovenia, with plans to eventually extend production to the US. Its goal is to eventually hit a 100,000 unit annual capacity with Aptera Motors.

When it begins production, the Aptera SEV is expected to deliver 1,000 miles of range per charge alongside the ability to travel up to 40 miles a day on solar power alone. Reservations remain open for the three customizable versions of the Aptera for just $100 down.

