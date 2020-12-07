Aptera, a US-based electric vehicle startup, has unveiled its first vehicle: a super-efficient and lightweight electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range .

Early electric vehicle fans should remember the name Aptera.

The startup was launched in 2006, and it unveiled the idea for a super-efficient, three-wheel electric car with a prototype in 2008.

It was back when Tesla was also still working on the Roadster.

Aptera was extremely early with electric vehicles, and the startup failed.

Cofounders Steve Fambro, Chris Anthony, and Michael Johnson went on to create Flux Power, a successful company that provides batteries to electrify forklifts.

Now they are coming back and want to see the idea of an all-electric, super-efficient, three-wheel vehicle through.

Today it is unveiling their first vehicle, and it is taking deposits for it — something they did in 2008, but it reimbursed people when it couldn’t deliver.

The main idea behind the vehicle is efficiency. It claims a range of up to 1,000 miles and achieves that by making the vehicle extremely lightweight, with three wheels and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13.

With that kind of efficiency, it can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack, resulting in a vehicle starting at just $25,900.

Buyers can also configure the Aptera with a battery pack that extends the range to 400 miles for $29,800, 600 miles for $34,600, and 1,000 miles for $44,900.

Aptera also offers the choice of a 100 kW front-wheel-drive system or 150 kw all-wheel-drive powertrain.

The interior of the Aptera is minimalist and reminiscent of Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y. It even has a similar display and user interface.

Another interesting feature of the vehicle is that it is partly solar powered.

We have seen several electric cars try to embed solar cells in its body to power the vehicle, but the impact of solar power is always limited.

Since the Aptera is extremely efficient, the solar power that it will generate can actually make a difference.

The company offers the option to embed solar cells on the roof, hood, and back of the vehicle:

It believes that it can add between 16 and 40 miles of range per day, depending on the configuration.

Aptera calls it “Never Charge” technology.

Chris Anthony, Aptera cofounder, commented on the technology:

With Aptera’s Never Charge technology, you are driven by the power of the sun. Our built-in solar array keeps your battery pack topped off and anywhere you want to go, you just go. Never Charge is built into every Aptera and is designed to harvest enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles per year in most regions. The Aptera vehicle is made of lightweight composites that are many times stronger than steel, allowing its unique body shape to slip through the air with an unheard-of drag coefficient (Cd) of .13.

You can reserve the Aptera electric three-wheeler right now for a $100 deposit on the company’s website.

It plans to start deliveries as soon as next year.

