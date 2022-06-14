Introducing ZiGGY: An autonomous robot that saves you a parking spot then charges your EV

Charging technology provider EV Safe Charge has unveiled ZiGGY – a mobile robot that can charge an EV wherever it’s parked. Through its ability to recharge itself via different energy sources and its summoning feature, ZiGGY can alleviate the need to install specific parking stalls for EV charging, as any spot can now become a spot to recharge.

EV Safe Charge currently provides end-to-end charging solutions, particularly as it pertains to mobile charging. The company created a mobile rental charging solution for the launch of Jaguar’s I-PACE EV and works with several other OEMs like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, and Stellantis.

Previously, EV Safe Charge has helped find its clients ideal charging solutions based on their needs, recommending charging technology from a multitude of partners including ABB, Enel X, evconnect, and Bosch.

Now, EV Safe Charge has invented its own mobile charging device in the form of a robot named ZiGGY.

ZiGGY the robot that can be summoned to charge your EV / Source: EV Safe Charge

ZiGGY robot begins reservations before charging EVs in 2023

EV Safe Charge officially unveiled ZiGGY, the EV charging robot this morning alongside a press release and dedicated product page on its website.

ZiGGY was designed with the help of award-winning industrial design studio, Box Clever, who contributed the design of the robot’s exterior, as well as the UX and brand identity. Caradoc Ehrenhalt, founder & CEO of EV Safe Charge Inc. and ZiGGY’s inventor, spoke to the EV robot’s purpose:

Strong EV sales and emissions reduction goals are creating a more sustainable future, but EV charging infrastructure isn’t keeping up. ZiGGY is a flexible and simple solution for virtually any office, mall or apartment complex to help meet growing charging needs of its tenants and guests without expensive, time-consuming infrastructure and installation investment, if it’s even possible. In many cases, especially in older buildings, adding EV chargers isn’t an option until now.

When it hits the market, the ZiGGY robot will be summoned to your EV using a mobile app or in-vehicle infotainment system. If you summon ahead of time, the robot will arrive at parking space and hold it for you, then plug-in for charging once you’ve safely parked.

Following an EV visit, ZiGGY will be able to return to its home base to recharge from the grid, battery storage, solar energy, or a combination of these sources. The ZiGGY robots can also be implemented for offsite charging if no infrastructure is available.

EV Safe Charge plans to lease ZiGGY robots to customers under a Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) business model, which will include ongoing technical support and maintenance. Following production, ZiGGY will come equipped with two large screens that can serve as informational kiosks or interactive advertising, offering additional income options for parking facility operators.

While we don’t have the exact charge rates, we were told that the ZiGGY robots will begin by charging at Level 2 speeds. However, a spokesperson for EV Safe Charge told Electrek that the company expects to upgrade ZiGGY to Level 3 charging within its first year of production.

Speaking of which, EV Safe Charge is raising additional capital in a seed round to finance the production and marketing of ZiGGY, which is scheduled to begin in 2023. Sites in San Francisco, and Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood are already onboard. Reservations for the ZiGGY EV charging robot are now open.

Check out a demo video of ZiGGY in action below:

