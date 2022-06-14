Sun Joe’s 48V cordless tiller/cultivator nears Amazon low at $200, more in New Green Deals

If you want to take your yard to the next level, then we recommend having a cordless tiller/cultivator on hand to prepare for fall seeding or getting your garden in shape with ease. Today’s deal helps you with just that, clearing a 14-inch wide path that’s up to 7-inches deep, depending on what you need. Of course, no gas or oil is used here and it’s part of Sun Joe’s 48V lineup of tools. Right now it’s discounted to $200, which is a $50 savings from its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Sun Joe’s electric tiller/cultivator requires no gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 48V iON+ Cordless Garden Tiller/Cultivator Kit for $199.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen at Amazon all-time. Ready to tackle any tilling or cultivating task you may have, this cordless garden tool requires no extension cords to function, nor does it take any gas or oil. It has four steel tilling blades and can clear a path 14-inches wide by 7-inches deep. Plus, Sun Joe gives you a 2-year warranty to help you have peace of mind that this will last you for multiple seasons with ease. On top of all that, it only weighs 33 pounds, meaning it’ll be easy to put in and out of storage depending on when you need to access it.

ONYX RCR 60 MPH e-bike with 75-mile range hits $3,999

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $3,999 shippedwith the code MAC350 at checkout. Part of the sale also waives tax in all states outside of NY, TX, and CA, delivering quite a bit of extra savings here. Normally, you’d pay $4,549 for this electric motorbike, though it’s on sale for $4,349 direct right now. Today’s deal saves an additional $100 over our last mention from May and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

The ONYX RCR e-bike is made to be both on-road and off-road, depending on how you choose to ride it. While normal e-bikes max out at around 25 MPH, this one can travel at up to 60 MPH. That’s pretty impressive for an e-bike, and it’ll allow you to get to and from work quickly, easily, and most importantly, without a single drop of gas or oil. Do keep in mind certain states require e-bikes to travel at slower speeds on the road, so ONYX has built an eco mode that lets you max out at 20 MPH if that’s the case where you live. The 23Ah battery allows for up to 75 miles of riding per charge, as well, which should be more than enough to travel to and from work. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Amazon’s new Smart Thermostat joins in on Father’s Day savings with 20% discount to $48

This week has already had a host of Amazon’s in-house products go on sale, and now joining the savings is its new Smart Thermostat for $47.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, this one has only gone on sale three times before and today’s discount marks a return to the all-time low at 20% off. Just in time for summer, Amazon’s new Smart Thermostat arrives to give Alexa control of your climate control setup. Ideal for setting the perfect, cool temperature for the next several months from your phone or even Alexa, there’s also energy savings benefits to enjoy thanks to scheduling and automation features. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Alongside its onboard Alexa support and sleek, no-frills design, one of the more notable selling points of the new Amazon Smart Thermostat is just how much more affordable it is than the competition. Even at its usual MSRP, this is already one of the more cost effective solutions out there, not to mention once you factor in the added savings. So if overhauling the AC this summer or even thinking ahead to the winter, the lead deal is worth considering.

Greenworks pre-summer Gold Box sale takes up to 40% off electric mowers and more from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Greenworks electric mowers, tools, and accessories starting at $21.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite from the sale has the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Mower marked down to $358.75. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer is the second-best price to date at 40% off. This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine this summer. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 21-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package, which kickstarts your outdoor setup. You can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead mower, we’re also tracking a series of other discounts on Greenworks electric tools. Ranging from additional lawn care upgrades that’ll have to ready to tackle everything summer throws at your outdoor space to gear for the workshop and more, everything is live through the end of the day. Though we’ve picked out a few highlights worth a look over everything else.

Ride around town in style with $150 off Juiced Bikes e-bikes for Father’s Day

For Father’s Day, Juiced Bikes is offering $150 off its entire e-bike lineup when you use the code DAD150 at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the RipRacer Class 3 at $1,549 with the aforementioned code. Down from $1,699, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked for this model and also is a new all-time low. This compact fat-tire e-bike has a massive 52V battery and 750W motor, with the class 3 version coming in with a 15Ah capacity. Opting for the class 3 model also delivers an AirTag compartment, improved water resistance, a 55 mile range, and 28 MPH max speed. All of this allows you to travel both on the streets and off-road with ease this summer, all without using a single drop of gas or oil. You can take a closer look at what we called a “fun-sized fat tire electric bike” in our hands-on review.

