Quick Charge Podcast: May 31, 2022

- Tesla is considering adopting Apple’s AirPlay to improve audio quality
- Tesla and others lobby for federal funding of charging infrastructure for electric trucks
- Ford F-150 Lightning loses about half its range when towing a 23-foot Airstream trailer
- VW ID.Buzz electric minibus is more expensive than expected
- Rivian had a battery fire at its factory
- Aptera has more than 22,000 reservations for its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range
