VW ID.Buzz electric minibus is more expensive than expected

Volkswagen has released the starting price of the VW ID.Buzz electric minibus in Europe, and it is much more expensive than originally expected. It starts at £57,115 in the UK, equivalent to $72,000 USD.

After years of anticipation, VW finally unveiled the production version of the VW ID.BUZZ in March; it’s a new version of the iconic VW minibus relaunched as a more luxurious electric van, but with hints at the old classic.

It comes with a decent size 82 kWh battery pack enabling over 200 miles of range with several different seat configurations. After the launch in March, the main thing that was missing was the price.

There have been reports stating that the electric minibus could start for less than $50,000, which was really encouraging, but it looks like those reports were inaccurate.

VW has launched “pre-booking” for the ID.Buzz in the UK and revealed that it starts at £57,115:

In US dollars, it is the equivalent of about $72,000. If the amount includes taxes, which it likely does, it would bring the price closer to $60,000 before taxes. Either way, it is significantly more than expected.

The first deliveries of the ID.Buzz are expected in Europe during the third quarter – deliveries in North America are going to have to wait until 2023.

Electrek’s Take

Obviously we would have liked for it to come at a lower price, but the price reports came out over a year ago and inflation has been strong over the last year. It should still be successful, even if it starts at around $60,000.

Between the commercial cargo version and the consumer version, VW is probably going to have more demand than it can handle – at least for the first few years of production.

Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

