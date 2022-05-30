Aptera has more than 22,000 reservations for its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range

Fred Lambert

May. 30th 2022

Aptera announced that it has now received more than 22,000 reservations for its solar-powered electric car, which get to 1,000 miles of range, as it gets closer to production.

This is Aptera’s second go. The company was created in 2006 with the aim of bringing to market a super-efficient three-wheeled vehicle.

Unfortunately, the project didn’t work out, but the founders recently decided to revisit the project after having launched a different successful company in the electrification space.

In 2020, Aptera relaunched with the unveiling of a new updated battery- and solar-powered version of its super-efficient three-wheeler design. It claims a range of up to 1,000 miles and achieves that by making the vehicle extremely lightweight, with three wheels and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13.

With that kind of efficiency, it can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack, resulting in a vehicle starting at just $25,900. Buyers can also configure the Aptera with a battery pack that extends the range to 400 miles for $29,800, 600 miles for $34,600, and 1,000 miles for $44,900.

Aptera SEV

Aptera has been moving quickly since relaunching the effort to bring its Solar Electric Vehicle (SEV) to market. Last year, it received $4 million in funding and received more than 7,000 preorders.

Since then, we checked in with the company a few times to see their progress as they tested their beta prototypes. Aptera is still aiming to bring its vehicle to production by the end of the year and recently announced that it has now over 22,000 reservations:

More than 22,000 people have already reserved an Aptera, representing a potential $800,000,000 in orders.

It’s significant considering each reservation holder had to place a $100 deposit (or $70 if you use our referral code), showing at least some level of seriousness in placing the reservation.

The announcement comes as Aptera is closing a new round of crowdfunding for its last push before the start of deliveries later this year.

