Genesis customer receives new GV60 marking the automaker’s first BEV delivery in the US

It is the dawn of a new era for Genesis, at least on US soil. The Korean luxury marque has delivered its first GV60 BEV in California, which also happens to be the very first all-electric Genesis vehicle delivered in the entire country. With an entire blueprint for an all-electric future, more EV deliveries from Genesis are destined to follow.

Genesis is a luxury automotive brand under the Hyundai Motor Group parent umbrella. The marque evolved from the Genesis luxury sedan, which was originally sold by Hyundai beginning in 2008. Even back then, Hyundai was considering making the Genesis name its own brand, but decided against it.

After nearly a decade of promising sales in the luxury vehicle segment, Hyundai finally decided to spin Genesis out into its own standalone brand in 2015. Since then, the Korean luxury automaker has delivered three ICE models, with two more on the way.

Last summer however, Genesis unveiled the GV60, an all-electric crossover marking the start of the automaker’s entry into EVs. Soon thereafter, the public witnessed a new strategy from Genesis vowing to end all new combustion models by 2025 and deliver a 100% battery electric lineup by 2030.

Since then, Genesis has kept the public abreast to the progress of the GV60 in particular, sharing design specs including fake engine noises as well as pricing and range earlier this month. Now, Genesis’ journey toward zero emissions has begun in the US with its first official GV60 delivery.

(left to right) Meghan Simpson (chief marketing officer) and Mike Sullivan (owner, Genesis Santa Monica) Patricia Wayne, (first GV60 customer), and Claudia Marquez, (CEO Genesis Motor North America)

Genesis donates $20k to celebrate first GV60 delivery in US

Genesis North America shared news of its very first US EV delivery in a press release just days after Patricia Wayne, the first GV60 recipient, picked up her new car in Santa Monica, California. Wayne spoke about her decision to purchase the GV60 and the journey that got her there:

GV60’s design is simply breathtaking and you can’t beat its curb appeal. I wanted to be part of the next generation of luxury EVs. I like to think that the GV60 has evolved the basic function of electric cars into a new kind of sustainable luxury. I’ve been following this car for almost a year now, and I’m embarrassed to admit how eager I’ve been for it to arrive. I definitely feel like a kid for the first time in a while and cannot wait to hit the road in this car. I feel so unbelievably lucky to be the first person in the US to own the GV60.

To mark the first US delivery and give back to the local community, Genesis Motor America and Genesis Santa Monica jointly presented a $20,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Monica. Each contributed $10,000 to the cause.

To begin, the 2023 Genesis GV60 will only be sold at select US retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. The GV60 will be followed by the Electrified G80 this summer, Genesis’ first fully-electric sedan.

Later this year, Genesis will begin production of the Electrified GV70 SUV in Montgomery, Alabama marking the automaker’s first production in the US and the Genesis model produced outside of South Korea.

