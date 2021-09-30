Genesis GV60 electric SUV comes with great specs and fake engine noises

Genesis has revealed more details about its upcoming GV60, an upcoming electric SUV based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform powering the Ioniq electric vehicles.

Like the Ioniq 5, it comes with great specs, but also some dumb features like fake engine noises.

Last month, Genesis unveiled the first images of the GV60.

It’s an important vehicle for Hyundai’s luxury brand since it’s their first EV built on the E-GMP platform, which is going to enable great specs, like the Ioniq 5.

This week, the Korean brand has released more details about the vehicle, including the specs.

Unlike the Ioniq 5, the Genesis GV60 is only going to come with a bigger 77.4 kWh battery pack option, but like the Ioniq 5, it is going to be configurable in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive.

Here are some more details released by Genesis yesterday:

Each model features a 77.4 kWh battery, and the standard RWD model features a maximum driving range of 451km per charge. The standard RWD model is equipped with a motor that features a maximum output of 168 kW and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The standard AWD model is equipped with a 160 kW motor for its rear wheels and a 74 kW motor for its front wheels, providing a total output of 234 kW, a maximum torque of 605Nm, and a maximum driving range of 400km per charge. (Estimates provided by Genesis R&D Center based on Korean EV certification system and 19” wheels.) The performance model features two 160 kW motors for the front and rear wheels, delivering a total output of 320 kW, maximum torque of 605 Nm, and a maximum driving range of 368 km per charge. It is an ideal option for customers seeking a fun driving experience.

The performance version is going to enable 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in just 4.0 seconds.

Genesis also released some new images of the upcoming GV60 this week:

The vehicle will benefit from the same 400/800-volt charging system as the Ioniq 5:

When charging at 350 kW with the ultra-speed charging function, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. Furthermore, charging time for the slow charging function has been shortened by increasing the charging capacity from 7.2 kW to 11 kW.

The same technology also enables Vehicle to Load in the new GV60.

It’s also going to come with all of Hyundai’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and luxury features found in other Genesis vehicles, like its head-up display.

Genesis is also jumping on the trend to fake powertrain sounds in electric vehicles. We’re not talking about low-speed pedestrian warning sounds here, but faking engine sounds for a performance feel.

At least, it sounds like it’s going to be customizable by the driver:

Customers can choose from three sounds: a ‘Futuristic’ sound that symbolizes the direction of future mobility; a soft and sporty ‘G-Engine’ sound that’s based on engine noises; and an ‘E-Motor’ sound, which reimagines the vehicle’s motor sounds. Drivers can explore detailed volume controls and pedal responses in the settings to customize their driving experience to suit their preferences.

North American deliveries of the new Genesis GV60 electric SUV are expected to start next year.

More details about pricing and a more specific timeline are expected to be released soon.

Here are more specs for the upcoming GV60:

Type GV60 Length (mm) 4,515 Width (mm) 1,890 Height (mm) 1,580 Wheelbase (mm) 2,900 Maximum Power (kW)/

Maximum Torque (Nm) Performance Model Standard Model AWD RWD AWD 320/605 (Sports Mode) 360/700 (Boost mode) 168/350 234/605 Fuel Efficiency(km/kWh) 4.1 (21’ wheel) 5.1 (19’ wheel) 4.5 (19’ wheel) Battery Capacity (kWh) 77.4

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.