Genesis releases pricing for GV60 electric SUV: starts at $58,890 with 248 miles of range￼

Genesis has released pricing and specs for the GV60 electric SUV coming to the United States this summer. It starts at $58,890 with 248 miles of range on a single charge.

The Genesis GV60 is an important vehicle for Hyundai’s luxury brand since it’s their first EV built on the E-GMP platform, which is going to enable great specs, like the Ioniq 5 built on the same platform. In many ways, the GV60 is a more luxusrious version of the Ioniq 5.

Due to that reality and an unveiling last year, we already have the specs of the GV60, which are mostly the same as the Ioniq 5 except that it is only going to come with a bigger 77.4 kWh battery pack option.

The main trims are the Advanced and Performance versions with the main difference being the front motor being rated 160 kW in the Performance version instead of 74 kW in the Advanced version.

Today, Genesis released pricing for the GV60, which starts at $58,890:

The 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $58,890, includes class-leading standard equipment and technologies. At Genesis, safety is never an option, and GV60’s Advanced package includes the entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems. This package is comprehensively equipped with Face Connect, a 12.3-inch digital cluster and navigation system, vehicle-to-load charging, Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio, and more.

The automaker also announced that Genesis GV60 owners will receive three years of free 30-min charging from Electrify America.

Genesis also announced that the GV60 comes equipped with a new facial recognition system:

GV60 delivers world-first automotive technologies including Face Connect, a system enabling drivers to unlock and lock their vehicle securely with facial recognition, and available Genesis Digital Key 2 with Ultra Wideband (UWB) applicability

The electric SUV is expected in dealerships in the United States this summer.

2023 GV60 Pricing and Packaging Summary

GV60 Advanced AWD

MSRP: $58,890 (excluding $1,090 freight)

STANDARD FEATURES

74 kW front / 160kW rear electric motors (314 HP)

77.4 kWh battery

248 miles AER

Heat pump and battery heater

Paddle-shifter controlled brake regen system

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Ventilated front and rear disc brakes

Drive Mode Select

R-MDPS with variable gear ratio steering

8 airbags

Forward collision avoidance-assist

Lane keeping assist/lane following assist

Blind-spot collision-avoidance assist

Surround view monitor/blind-spot view monitor

Rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist

Highway driving assist

Smart cruise control with stop and go

Intelligent speed limit assist

Driver attention warning/high beam assist

Parking distance warning

Parking collision-avoidance assist

Remote smart parking assist

Advanced rear occupant alert/safe exit assist

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Tire pressure monitoring system

Tire mobility kit

20-inch alloy wheels

Vision roof with power shade

Power hands-free smart liftgate with auto open

LED headlamps and rear combination lamps

Power-folding ECM outside mirrors

Power retractable door handles

Genesis-logo puddle lamps

Roof rails

Rain-sensing wipers

Leather seating surfaces/aluminum trim

Leatherette wrapped instrument panel

Power front seats with four-way power lumbar

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Manual rear door shades/cargo cover

Dual zone climate control

Electrochromic inside mirror with HomeLink®

Adjustable interior ambient lighting

Aluminum door sill plates

Acoustic laminated front and rear side windows

Passenger walk-in device

Proximity key with push button start

Navigation system with 12.3” screen

12.3” color LCD instrument cluster

Head up display

AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®

Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

Bang & Olufsen® premium audio

Active noise control – road

Wireless device charger – Front

Fingerprint authentication and face connect

Genesis connected services

Vehicle-to-load charging

Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming system

Four USB-C ports

GV60 Performance AWD

MSRP: $67,890 (excluding $1,090 freight)

(In addition to or in place of GV60 Advanced AWD equipment):

160kW front / 160kW rear electric motors (429 HP, with up to 483 HP in Boost Mode)

235 miles AER

Electronically controlled suspension

Electronic limited slip differential

Monobloc front brakes

Nappa leather seating surfaces

Microfiber suede headliner and pillars

Power cushion extension, bolster, and ergo motion (driver)

Heated rear seats

Alloy pedals

21-inch alloy wheels

Genesis digital key 2

