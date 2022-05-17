Genesis releases pricing for GV60 electric SUV: starts at $58,890 with 248 miles of range￼

Genesis has released pricing and specs for the GV60 electric SUV coming to the United States this summer. It starts at $58,890 with 248 miles of range on a single charge.
The Genesis GV60 is an important vehicle for Hyundai’s luxury brand since it’s their first EV built on the E-GMP platform, which is going to enable great specs, like the Ioniq 5 built on the same platform. In many ways, the GV60 is a more luxusrious version of the Ioniq 5.
Due to that reality and an unveiling last year, we already have the specs of the GV60, which are mostly the same as the Ioniq 5 except that it is only going to come with a bigger 77.4 kWh battery pack option.
The main trims are the Advanced and Performance versions with the main difference being the front motor being rated 160 kW in the Performance version instead of 74 kW in the Advanced version.
Today, Genesis released pricing for the GV60, which starts at $58,890:
The 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $58,890, includes class-leading standard equipment and technologies. At Genesis, safety is never an option, and GV60’s Advanced package includes the entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems. This package is comprehensively equipped with Face Connect, a 12.3-inch digital cluster and navigation system, vehicle-to-load charging, Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio, and more.
The automaker also announced that Genesis GV60 owners will receive three years of free 30-min charging from Electrify America.
Genesis also announced that the GV60 comes equipped with a new facial recognition system:
GV60 delivers world-first automotive technologies including Face Connect, a system enabling drivers to unlock and lock their vehicle securely with facial recognition, and available Genesis Digital Key 2 with Ultra Wideband (UWB) applicability
The electric SUV is expected in dealerships in the United States this summer.
2023 GV60 Pricing and Packaging Summary
GV60 Advanced AWD
MSRP: $58,890 (excluding $1,090 freight)
STANDARD FEATURES
- 74 kW front / 160kW rear electric motors (314 HP)
- 77.4 kWh battery
- 248 miles AER
- Heat pump and battery heater
- Paddle-shifter controlled brake regen system
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold
- Ventilated front and rear disc brakes
- Drive Mode Select
- R-MDPS with variable gear ratio steering
- 8 airbags
- Forward collision avoidance-assist
- Lane keeping assist/lane following assist
- Blind-spot collision-avoidance assist
- Surround view monitor/blind-spot view monitor
- Rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist
- Highway driving assist
- Smart cruise control with stop and go
- Intelligent speed limit assist
- Driver attention warning/high beam assist
- Parking distance warning
- Parking collision-avoidance assist
- Remote smart parking assist
- Advanced rear occupant alert/safe exit assist
- Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
- Tire pressure monitoring system
- Tire mobility kit
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Vision roof with power shade
- Power hands-free smart liftgate with auto open
- LED headlamps and rear combination lamps
- Power-folding ECM outside mirrors
- Power retractable door handles
- Genesis-logo puddle lamps
- Roof rails
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Leather seating surfaces/aluminum trim
- Leatherette wrapped instrument panel
- Power front seats with four-way power lumbar
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Manual rear door shades/cargo cover
- Dual zone climate control
- Electrochromic inside mirror with HomeLink®
- Adjustable interior ambient lighting
- Aluminum door sill plates
- Acoustic laminated front and rear side windows
- Passenger walk-in device
- Proximity key with push button start
- Navigation system with 12.3” screen
- 12.3” color LCD instrument cluster
- Head up display
- AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®
- Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
- Bang & Olufsen® premium audio
- Active noise control – road
- Wireless device charger – Front
- Fingerprint authentication and face connect
- Genesis connected services
- Vehicle-to-load charging
- Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming system
- Four USB-C ports
GV60 Performance AWD
MSRP: $67,890 (excluding $1,090 freight)
(In addition to or in place of GV60 Advanced AWD equipment):
- 160kW front / 160kW rear electric motors (429 HP, with up to 483 HP in Boost Mode)
- 235 miles AER
- Electronically controlled suspension
- Electronic limited slip differential
- Monobloc front brakes
- Nappa leather seating surfaces
- Microfiber suede headliner and pillars
- Power cushion extension, bolster, and ergo motion (driver)
- Heated rear seats
- Alloy pedals
- 21-inch alloy wheels
- Genesis digital key 2
