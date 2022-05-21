Einride teases a sleek new trailer at inaugural Mesh conference

During its inaugural Einride Mesh technology conference, autonomous EV freight company Einride introduced new software and hardware products. This includes updates to its Saga operating system, as well as the debut of Einride’s new E-Trailer – design concept that brings brings end-to-end payload intelligence along with added overall range from its integrated battery.

Einride is a freight technology company founded in Sweden in 2016 that develops electrified commercial mobility solutions and autonomous, Class 8 trucks. We first covered the startup in 2018 when it unveiled its T-Log, an autonomous all-electric logging truck.

This was followed by Einride’s nameplate vehicle, the Pod – a similar all-electric, driverless truck that first began public road testing in Sweden in 2019 and will soon hit US roads too. Last November, Einride announced its market entry stateside, including plans for a new headquarters in New York

Additionally, Einride has begun training Remote Pod Operators in Texas following the public introduction of its very first Pod Operator, creating an entirely new career for electrified shipping.

In addition to the development of its autonomous Pod trucks, Einride also provides E-Trucks featuring its data-driven Saga Platform to help optimize fleets and logistics for its customers. In 2022 alone, Einride has shared plans to deploy 200 battery electric, Class 8 trucks from BYD in the US and has partnered with Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (aka Maersk) to further electrify the shipping segment.

With its latest announcements out of Sweden, Einride has bolstered its Saga OS and could soon deliver an impressive looking new battery electric trailer.

Some screen shots of the Saga applications including Explore and Evolve / Source: Einride

Einride announced its new product developments during its first ever Einride Mesh – a conference held in Gothenburg, Sweden offering keynotes, panel discussions and demonstrations from leaders in tech and sustainability.

During the event, Einride made some announcements of its own, particularly pertaining to its Saga operating system. Saga currently helps optimize transport flows for electric and autonomous shipping fleets by analyzing all physical conditions and routing needs with algorithmic precision.

Einride Mesh marked the first time an expanded and updated UI of Saga’s original apps – Evolve, Explore, Book and Orchestrate – were showcased. Additionally, Einride offered Mesh attendees a sneak-peek of its new API developer platform, Extend API. With Extend comes three new premium Saga applications designed specifically to aid fleet customers in simplifying their deliveries:

Deliver: Gives drivers delivery instructions, real-time status updates, and digital proof of delivery, while keeping warehouse teams in the loop

Gives drivers delivery instructions, real-time status updates, and digital proof of delivery, while keeping warehouse teams in the loop Dock: Aligns autonomous deliveries with their appropriate shipping terminals

Aligns autonomous deliveries with their appropriate shipping terminals Own: Monitors the profitability and sustainability of electric assets

Introducing the Einride E-Trailer

Last but not least, Einride Mesh attendees got a glimpse of the company’s next potential EV, called the E-Trailer. Eirnide describes this new battery integrated as a “design concept” for now, but does have plans to eventually bering it to production and initial piloting as early as 2023, following further design iterations.

The Einride E-Trailer ​​is designed for seamless integration with other Einride electric and autonomous vehicles to provide optimal performance. that being said, it will also be compatible with conventional electric semi-trucks. According to the press release, the E-Trailer combined with one of the tractor options mentioned above can extend the overall range of electric vehicle to over 400 miles (650 km) on a single charge.

When we asked Einride to clarify how it got this number without knowing the range of the tractor pulling the new trailer, a representative for the company explained:

The Einride E-Trailer’s integrated batteries enable it to extend the range of Einride’s connected electric trucks. We can a get to a certain range number based on the known power of the Einride 320 kWh batteries compared to what we can project a vehicle can pull.

We should learn more about the exact range the E-Trailer will provide when we see future iterations and piloting with specific Einride EVs pulling it. Aside from added range, we know the E-Trailer will also arrive loaded with tech and powered by Einride Saga.

Shippers could be notified when the trailer is being loaded/unloaded, when the cargo is being processed. Saga also assists in preventative maintenance, addressing issues before they become more costly or dangerous to repair. Check out the debut video from Einride below:

