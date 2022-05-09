XL Fleet unveils all-electric garbage truck developed alongside Curbtender Inc.

During a presentation at WasteExpo 2022 in Las Vegas, XL Fleet unveiled its all-electric pre-series powertrain on a Quantum garbage truck as part of collaboration with Curbtender, Inc. This pre-series vehicle is the first toward production models the companies plan to build in 2022.

XL Fleet is an electrified solutions company specializing in commercial and municipal fleets in North America; this includes assistance in electrifying fleets for companies like Coca-Cola and Verizon. In addition to its electric powertrains, XL Fleet also offers other solutions, such as charging infrastructure, power management, and fleet intelligence data systems.

XL Fleet has experience implementing its battery and power electronics systems into existing chassis to help electrify commercial vehicles. For example, the company partnered with eNow last summer to develop electric refrigeration trailers for Commercial Class 8 vehicles.

Most recently, XL Fleet began a collaboration with Curbtender Inc. – a midwestern company that designs and manufactures commercial garbage trucks. By combining both their technology and expertise, XL Fleet and Curbtender have unveiled their first electric garbage truck.

The XL Electric Curbtender eQuantum garbage truck

XL Fleet shared details of its design collaboration with Curbtender in a press release coinciding with its unveiling event at WasteExpo 2022. The new electric garbage truck is built around Curbtender’s Quantum rear-loading refuse truck, which sits upon a Ford F-600 chassis.

XL Fleet implemented the all-electric propulsion system to the garbage truck, which features a proprietary swing panel packing mechanism. This mechanism allows the packer to clear more trash in a shorter amount of time resulting in a faster, lighter rear loader while maintaining an industry leading payload.

When the production-ready electric garbage truck goes on sale in the US, it will come available in 6-, 8-, and 10-cubic yard models of refuse capacity. Eric Tech, CEO of XL Fleet spoke to the purpose-built design:

The need for sustainable vehicle solutions in the waste management market has grown steadily, and XL Fleet and Curbtender are well positioned to serve that demand. Curbtender has been a terrific partner in jointly developing this vehicle and helping us expand our footprint and solutions scope where we see growth opportunities. The development of this all-electric vehicle is a significant step for XL Fleet, as we help expand vehicle electrification and help our customers achieve decarbonization goals. We have many customer inquiries and are building a firm pipeline of purchase orders.

In addition to the XL Electric Curbtender eQuantum, XL Fleet will apply its electric powertrain tech to Curbtender’s TomCat model, offering a second all-electric garbage truck option.. According to XL Fleet, the new electric truck is already garnering strong customer demand. Looking ahead, the companies will continue to test and refine its current design before sales begin later this year.

