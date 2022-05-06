Kobalt’s 40V string trimmer will become a go-to yard tool at $99, more in New Green Deals

Now that you’re likely getting outside and working on the yard, you might have realized it’s time to finally replace that aging gas-powered or plug-in string trimmer. While the plug-in string trimmer is a great option for lower-cost setups, gas-powered models aren’t good for the environment at all due to burning gas and oil. Today, Kobalt’s 40V string trimmer is battery-powered, cord-free, and uses no gas or oil for $99 or less at Lowe’s. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Kobalt’s battery-powered string trimmer helps you go green

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 40V 12-inch Electric Battery-powered String Trimmer for $99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $94.05. For comparison, it normally goes for $149 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Designed to help you tackle up to 1/2-acre of string trimming, today’s deal also assists you in kicking gas, oil, or gas/oil mixes to the curb. This comes from its battery-powered nature which makes it not only lighter than using a traditional string trimmer, but also more eco-friendly. It’s also compatible with all other Kobalt 40V MAX tools, and ships with a 5-year tool warranty as well as a 3-year battery warranty.

Bird’s V-frame e-bike is a great Mother’s Day gift at $300 off

Bird is partnering with Electrek for Mother’s Day in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on its Bird E-Bike V-Frame at $1,999 shipped with the code MOTHERBIRD at checkout. Taking $300 off the normal going rate, you’ll find that today’s deal marks only the second time that we’ve seen the V-frame on sale and is $100 below our previous mention from a few weeks ago.

While most e-bikes have a range of around 20 to 30 miles per charge, Bird wanted to take it a step further. The included battery for Bird’s e-bike can last for up to 50 miles per charge. But, it’s also removable should you need to swap mid-ride. That’s right, you could ride 25 miles to work and 25 miles home, all without the battery running out.

This all happens with no gas or oil at all, making Bird’s e-bike an economical and eco-friendly transportation solution. It also has a unique design that delivers a V-frame instead of the more traditional A-frame we’re used to with e-bikes. This makes it easier to get on the bike if you have trouble lifting your leg up and over the frame, which can be useful for those who aren’t all that tall. There’s also an integrated display in the handlebars that shows your up to 20 MPH max riding speed, distance traveled, which pedal assist mode you’re in, and how much battery is left. Be sure to swing by our announcement coverage to learn more.

Schwinn’s Mendocino e-bike with 55 mile range falls new low at $1,084

Alongside today’s Kobalt string trimmer deal, we’re also seeing that Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Cruiser e-bike for $1,117.33 $1,084.68 shipped. Normally $1,600, it still retails for that at Dick’s Sporting Goods and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Schwinn is one of the largest names in traditional bikes, so it only makes sense that they would eventually transition to the ever-popular e-bike fad that’s going around now. You’ll find a premium Shimano 6-speed drivetrain available here as well as a rear rack for cargo space. The 250W motor can propel it up to 20 MPH and there’s a fairly large battery which can last for up to 55 miles on a single charge. The best part is it fully recharges in around five hours, meaning if you happen to ride so far the battery is almost dead on the way to work, it’ll be ready to take you home once the day ends. Of course, no gas or oil is required for it to function, allowing you to travel the city greener and easier than when using traditional transportation.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Not only have we teamed up with Bird, but Electrek has also partnered with Wellbots to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

New Tesla deals

