Polestar shares US pricing for 2023 model year Polestar 2, starting below $49,000

Following news last week of a slew of new updates coming to the 2023 Polestar 2, the automaker has shared US pricing for both trims as well as their available upgrade packs. The single motor 2023 Polestar 2 will arrive at a starting MSRP of $48,400 – higher than the 2022 model but with added features.

The Polestar 2 is the second-ever model to debut under the Swedish automotive brand and is its first all-electric option. Since being first introduced in 2019, the Polestar 2 has continued to grow in popularity and has seen consistent upgrades each year, including powertrain options, increased performance, and more sustainable technology inside and out.

Last week, the automaker shared some of the new features 2023 Polestar 2 customers in the United States can expect to see when it arrives. However, questions surrounding when the new model year EV will arrive and how much it will cost remained a secret. Here’s a quick recap of updates to the 2023 Polestar 2:

New exterior colors: Space (metallic black) and Jupiter (gold-grey with red flake)

New wheel designs (standard 19″ and optional 20″)

Zinc grey color for ventilated Nappa leather upholstery, available with a new Light Ash deco trim

Removable sunshade for the panoramic glass roof

Improved optimal temperature range for heat pump (included in Plus Pack) Now between 20°F and 77°F Increases real-world EV range in adverse conditions

Advanced cabin filter and upgraded interior particulate matter sensor with new in-car app System quantifies exterior air quality improvement in the cabin. Included in Plus Pack



As promised, Polestar has followed up with more details, particularly 2023 Polestar pricing for the United States, delivery timelines, and some preliminary range improvements.

The 2023 MY Polestar 2 / Source: Polestar

US pricing for Polestar 2 shared – deliveries begin in September

Polestar shared additional details of the 2023 Long Range single- and dual-motor Polestar 2 in a press release today, as well as delivery timelines. We know why you’re here, so let’s dig right in. Below are US pricing and additional specs for the 2023 Polestar 2 EVs, compared side by side with the 2022 versions.

Polestar 2 Model 2022 Single Motor 2023 Single Motor 2022 Dual Motor 2023 Dual Motor EPA Range 270 miles 270 miles 249 miles 260 miles (Est.) Horsepower 231 HP 231 HP 408 HP 408 HP/

476 HP* Torque 243 lb-ft 243 lb-ft 487 lb-ft 487 lb-ft/

502 lb-ft* Starting MSRP $45,900 $48,400 $49,900 $51,900 Pilot Pack Price $3,200 $3,400 $3,200 $3,400 Plus Pack Price $4,000 $4,200 $4,000 $4,200 Performance

Pack Price N/A N/A $5,000 $5,500 *2023 Performance Pack adds 68 HP and 15 lb-ft torque – available on Dual Motor Polestar 2 only

As you can see, there are pricing increases to all categories for US customers looking to purchase a 2023 Polestar 2, but they’re not huge. The single motor variant jumps $2,500 and offers the exact same performance specs compared to a year prior. That isn’t to say it hasn’t been improved through (see above).

Polestar told us that all new purchases will require an additional $1,400 in destination and handling fees on top of MSRP and tax, so be aware of that. As a BEV in the United States, the Polestar 2 does still qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits, so be sure to consult with your tax professional to see how much you can get back.

The dual-motor Polestar 2 is estimated to get an additional 11 miles of range, topping out at 260 miles. Adding the Performance Pack will get you increased horsepower and torque, thus better acceleration, but it’ll cost you an additional $5,500. That’s a $500 increase to that upgrade pack compared to 2022. The other two packs see $200 increases compared to a year prior, nothing major.

The Plus Pack might be worth the extra simoleons to optimize the Polestar 2’s heat pump, especially if you live in an area that sees colder weather. The automaker estimates that any Polestar variant with the optimized heat pump should see up to a 10% increase in real-world range.

According to Polestar, US deliveries of the 2023 models will begin this September. You can now configure your own 2023 Polestar 2 and learn more on the Polestar website.

