RYOBI 54-in. zero turn mows 3.5 acres per charge at $4,999 ($500 off), more in New Green Deals

Now that we’re solidly in spring and summer is on the horizon, it’s time to look at kicking gas and oil to the curb for your yard care routine. Today, Home Depot is offering up to $500 off RYOBI lawn care tools including the 54-inch 48V zero turn riding lawn mower at $4,999. This saves the full $500 available today and marks a return to our last mention from March. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

RYOBI’s 48V 54-inch electric riding mower tackles yard chores this summer

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to $500 off RYOBI outdoor lawn equipment and tools. Our favorite is the 48V 54-inch 115Ah Riding Zero Turn Electric Mower at $4,999 shipped. This saves the full $500 available today and marks a return to our last mention from early March. RYOBI’s massive mower is perfect for larger lawns thanks to its 54-inch cutting deck and the fact that it can tackle 3.5 acres on a single charge with its 115Ah battery. At the end of the day, you won’t need gas or oil to use the mower either since it’s powered by an electric mower, making it a great choice for going green with your lawn this summer. Plus, with integrated LED headlights, you’ll be able to mow any time day or night.

Clean the property and car with Sun Joe’s SPX3000 Pressure Washer at $130 (Reg. $235+)

Woot is now offering the Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $280, it more recently goes for closer to $235 at Amazon where it is currently fetching $225 and has never dropped below $145. A relatively affordable option when it comes to pressure washers from a brand you can trust, this one delivers 2800psi of cleaning power to take care of your siding, walkways, the car, and much more this spring and summer. The 14.5-amp motor is joined by a pair of 30-ounce detergent tanks alongside a dial to control the mix of each as well as an included set of spraying tips for various use case scenarios, a 34-inch extension wand, and a 20-foot high pressure hose to complete the package.

Greenworks 48V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower sees exclusive $75 discount to $425

Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its flagship electric outdoor lawn tools. Just in time for spring, applying code 9TO5TOYS will drop the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower down to $424.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, this bundle is now $75 off and marking one of the first discounts of the year and the best price in 2022.

This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 21-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package, which kickstarts your outdoor setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

