Polestar 2 gets upgrades to design, range, and sustainability thanks to blockchain technology

Polestar has announced a bunch of upgrades to the Polestar 2, including two new exterior colors, new wheels, and updates to its interior. By swapping out certain materials and components for those using renewable energy, Polestar has been able to lower the carbon emissions per car while also using blockchain to trace minerals from their source to the finished EV to ensure ethical mining.

Polestar itself is a Swedish EV automaker focused thoroughly on sustainability and lowering carbon emissions. Not only through the design and manufacturing process of its EVs, but throughout the entire life cycle of each vehicle, it rolls off its assembly lines.

The Polestar 2 is the second model to debut for the Swedish automotive brand, and the first all-electric option. Since being first introduced in 2019, this EV has continued to grow in popularity alongside the brand behind it.

As a company continuously trying to improve, Polestar applies the same mentality to its vehicles, whether its post-purchase through OTA updates or new design upgrades back at HQ. In September of 2021, Polestar announced EU pricing for the Polestar 2, as well as the addition of new powertrain options.

This included a new Long Range Single Motor version of the fastback EV. By December, we learned the EPA range had jumped to 270 miles, 37 more than the 2021 model and 21 more miles than the 2022 Dual Motor trim.

The latest Polestar 2 upgrades are focused more on design and sustainability rather than range, although customers should see improvements in that department as well.

Check out the latest Polestar 2 upgrades including heat pump

That’s right, Polestar announced upgrades to the performance of the Polestar 2 as well as the overall design, from both an aesthetic and environmental standpoint. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath spoke:

We have revisited the materials and processes that go into making Polestar 2, introducing updates that reduce climate impact and increase the material traceability of this award-winning car. These are important additions to how we can improve cars over their lifetime – not just with functionality and design updates but addressing sustainability and carbon footprint as well.

The automaker’s batteries have become more sustainable overall thanks to a partnership with Circulor, which utilizes blockchain technology to track the acquisition process of both mica and cobalt, ensuring the entire mining to manufacturing process remains ethical.

Improvements to the aluminum battery tray and wheels will bring CO 2 e reductions to each and every Polestar 2 assembled moving forward. Fredrika Klarén, Polestar’s Head of Sustainability elaborated:

In our program updates we want to take action on improvements that can make a positive sustainability impact quickly, rather than traditional mid-cycle facelifts. Product optimization programs are common in the car industry, but we are taking an extended approach at Polestar, combining these with CO 2 e reduction programs as well. A first pilot has been rolled out, replacing the aluminum in the wheels with low-carbon aluminum that is produced using renewable energy. We expect this to result in a 1,322 lb (600 kg) CO 2 e reduction per car for Polestar 2 in the second half of the year. Together with the improvements to aluminum in the battery tray, we’re expecting to see a total reduction of around 2,976 lbs (1,350kg) per car.

Here are all the the Polestar 2 upgrades new buyers can soon expect:

New exterior colors: Space (metallic black) and Jupiter (gold-grey with red flake)

New wheel designs (standard 19″ and optional 20″)

Zinc grey color for ventilated Nappa leather upholstery, available with a new Light Ash deco trim

Removable sunshade for the panoramic glass roof

Improved optimal temperature range for heat pump (included in Plus Pack) Now between 20°F and 77°F Increases real-world EV range in adverse conditions

Advanced cabin filter and upgraded interior particulate matter sensor with new in-car app System quantifies exterior air quality improvement in the cabin



According to the automaker, the pricing, range rating, and availability in North America for Polestar 2 with these upgrades will be announced in the coming weeks.

