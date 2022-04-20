Heybike Explore: Full-Sized Fun to Explore Your City [Video]

It’s a nice break to ride a bike that’s made for someone my size. The Heybike Explore lands in the middle of a popular segment for electric bikes, being equipped for comfort, commuting, and a dash of off-road. It’s honestly a lot of fun riding a bike that’s sized just right for papa-bear.

I’m 6′ tall, with mildly long limbs and more often than I care to admit, I’m riding a bike made for a smaller rider (sometimes much smaller).

Not today!

Below we take a look at the Explore model, a full-sized versatile electric bike.

HeyBike Explore Specs

Motor: 750w Rear hub motor

750w Rear hub motor Battery: 48v 20Ah (960wh)

48v 20Ah (960wh) Engagement: Throttle, 5 level pedal assist (cadence)

Throttle, 5 level pedal assist (cadence) Frame: Step-Through (aluminum)

Step-Through (aluminum) Gearing: Shimano 7-speed tourney derailleur (14-28)

Shimano 7-speed tourney derailleur (14-28) Brakes: 180m mechanical disc

180m mechanical disc Top Speed: 28mph

28mph Range: Up to 70 miles on Assist

Up to 70 miles on Assist Tires: 26″ x 4″

26″ x 4″ Extras: Suspension fork, cruiser riding position, comfort grips, suspension seatpost, welded rear rack, front light, tail light, brake light, buzzer horn

The Explore model is genuinely equipped for the first time rider to explore their surroundings. There’s plenty of other mission specific bikes out there, but for the first time buyer (or maybe second) a versatile platform with a wide array of features will help broaden horizons and create a lifelong passion.

HeyBike Explore as a Commuter

Getting into commuting, the Explore is a great choice, as it’s already equipped with the essential accessories to get going that very day. On the rear of the bike is a thick rear rack, that can accept a variety of bags both on the side and on the top. The wide metal fenders are sturdy and expansive, providing real protection where others might be just for looks. The lighting system is bright and easy to use. On the front is a bright white LED (which also houses the horn), and on the rear is a wide red LED with brake light flashers as well.

With these functions in place, the explore is ready to keep the rider protected from the elements, seen by motorists, and packed for work or adventure. And to top it off the Explore not only includes a water-bottle cage, but it was mounted on the bike at the factory, a nice touch.

HeyBike Explore on the Trail

The HeyBike Explore can jump into light trail riding without an issue. It’s certainly not intended for downhill bombing, or long off-road trekking, but shortcuts and walking trails are a piece of cake for the Explore.

Leading the bike is a pair of 26″ x 4″ fat tires, which can find grip on even the most loose of terrain. The fat tires also help with maintaining balance and comfort when obstacles are in the way. Also keeping control is a front suspension, which includes both a lockout and fine tuning with adjustable controls. While the Explore features Shimano 7-speed mechanical gearing, the use of this component is mostly for the road. Steep off-road climbs will require the use of pedal assist on the electric system.

HeyBike Explore Electric System

The Explore can ride in three different modes: full pedal power, electronic pedal assist, and full electric throttle. with 5 levels of pedal assist, clearly visible on the center display. The remote thumb switch is easy to use without taking eyes off the road, and the center display keeps the visuals right in the center of the handlebars. The Explore also has a throttle control, powering at the twist of the wrist.

Powering the Explore is an efficient 750w brushless motor, that can take on most any hill. That large motor is met with a 48v 20Ah large capacity battery, packing nearly 1 kilowatt hour of energy (960wh). With this kind of power, the Explore could see 55 miles on full throttle, and 70 miles on pedal assist. Riding at full top speed of 28mph, the explore might see less range.

HeyBike Explore as a Cruiser

Cruising back home is very comfortable with the Explore. The easy to mount step-through frame makes riding and stopping a stress-free experience for any rider. The suspension damping seat post, and wide saddle absorb the bumps and imperfections in the road, and the tires and fork add more luxury to the ride.

To tease at a bit more of the HeyBike offerings, the front head-tube is equipped with front rack mounts, so that a front basket or platform can be added securely and natively.

HeyBike Anniversary

HeyBike has been a supporter of Electrek for some time, and we’re happy to participate in their upcoming anniversary sale. More photos below, and be sure to check the company’s website to save on your purchase of a HeyBike Explore.

