Pick up Greenworks’ electric hedge trimmer for a 2022 low of $35, more in New Green Deals

Are you looking for the best way to trim up your yard this summer, then consider picking up Greenworks’ electric hedge trimmer. Today, it fell to $35 at Amazon, which marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in years and saves $13 from its normal going rate. Requiring no gas/oil mixture to run, it’s also efficient and better for the environment. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Greenworks’ corded electric hedge trimmer helps clean up your property

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 4A 22-inch Corded Electric Hedge Trimmer for $35.20 shipped. Normally fetching $48, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in years for this hedge trimmer at Amazon. This hedge trimmer features a 4A motor that allows you to easily get your yard in tip top shape. It has a 22-inch dual action steel blade that tackles your yard chores with “optimal performance” according to Greenworks. On top of that, it’s corded electric which means there’s no gas/oil mixture required to run this hedge trimmer, making it better for the environment all around. Simply use an extension cord to plug the trimmer in and it’ll be ready to go.

Save $40 on Anker’s latest PowerHouse 256Wh portable power station at $210

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new PowerHouse 256Wh Portable Power Station for $209.99 shipped. Down from $250, you’re looking at the third-best discount to date and lowest in a month on one of Anker’s newest releases. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

Gotrax’s just-released G MAX electric scooter sees first discount at $100 off, more

After just launching earlier in the month, the official Gotrax Amazon store is now discounting its new G MAX Electric Scooter for the very first time. Dropping down to $699.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Gotrax’s latest electric scooter launched to usher in spring joy rides down the block or more environmentally-friendly trips to work and the store. It features a pair of 10-inch pneumatic wheels which are powered by a 350W motor to achieve 20 MPH top speeds. Its 42-mile range is also a nice touch, ensuring it can handle everything from casual riding to commuting and more.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

