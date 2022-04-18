Badger’s 40V combo kit with string trimmer/edger and blower hits $139, more in New Green Deals

Are you ready to start tackling yard work? Well, Badger’s 40V combo kit helps you do just that, but without gas or oil. You’ll get a string trimmer that doubles as an edger and is battery-powered. On top of that, there’s an included blower to clean up after a long day’s work. Coming in at $139, you’re saving at least 30% here, making now a great time to invest as we head into summer. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

This blower/edger/trimmer combo makes yard work easy without gas or oil

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a Badger 40V Yard Care Combo Kit for $139 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $132.05. Normally $199, this saves at least 30% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Powered by Badger’s 40V battery, you’ll find that the blower can handle up to half an acre with a single charge. The string trimmer has an adjustable cutting path ranging from 11- to 13-inches and uses 0.065-inch line. On top of that, it does two functions in one tool as it can work as a traditional string trimmer or an edger to help make your yard look as good as it can. The blower itself features up to 400CFM at up to 100MPH of air power which makes it a simple task to clean up after handling yard work. Of course, no gas or oil is required for either tool, as you just need to keep the battery charged for them to function.

Save $40 on Anker’s latest PowerHouse 256Wh portable power station at $210

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new PowerHouse 256Wh Portable Power Station for $209.99 shipped. Down from $250, you’re looking at the third-best discount to date and lowest in a month on one of Anker’s newest releases. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

Gotrax’s just-released G MAX electric scooter sees first discount at $100 off, more

After just launching earlier in the month, the official Gotrax Amazon store is now discounting its new G MAX Electric Scooter for the very first time. Dropping down to $699.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Gotrax’s latest electric scooter launched to usher in spring joy rides down the block or more environmentally-friendly trips to work and the store. It features a pair of 10-inch pneumatic wheels which are powered by a 350W motor to achieve 20 MPH top speeds. Its 42-mile range is also a nice touch, ensuring it can handle everything from casual riding to commuting and more.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Score 2022 lows on Greenworks cordless electric pole saw and string trimmer from $115

BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless tiller makes starting your garden easy at $54 (2022 low)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.