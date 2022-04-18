If you wanted to order a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E online in the US, you’re now out of luck

Despite it only being April, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is no longer available for retail order due to high demand.

Ford’s Mach-E page on its website now features the following notice for all Mach-E models, and Electrek confirmed the message intent with a Ford spokesperson:

Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order. Limited inventory may be available at selected dealers. Contact your dealer for more information.

So if you were hoping to get your hands on a 2022 Mach-E, you’ll have to either try your luck with dealers and hope there’s one on the lot, or wait for the 2023 models. (And keep an eye out for inflated prices, because even though Ford isn’t OK with its dealers doing that, it will continue to happen.)

In March, Ford stopped taking orders for the Mach-E Premium and California Route 1 models.

Ford has had production challenges due to a semiconductor shortage, and it forced the automaker to halt production at eight of its factories in the US and Mexico in February. That included Mach-E production, which takes place at Ford’s Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico.

The company said in December that it will triple Mach-E production in Mexico by 2023. In 2021, Ford produced more than 70,000 Mach-Es (excluding China), and it sold more than 27,000 Mach-Es in the US.

Meanwhile, CEO Jim Farley tweeted on April 13 that production of the Ford F-150 Lightning, which already has around 200,000 reservations for the electric pickup trucks, will kick off next week:

Electrek’s Take

It makes sense, due to rising interest in EVs and high gas prices, that demand is high for the 2022 Mach-E, but we also think supply issues played a role resulting in no additional orders for this year. We suspect the universal semiconductor shortage has also played a part.

Ford is going to have really ramp up its supply chain as it transitions to an electric vehicle company because demand is off the charts.

