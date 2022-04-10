GM Cruise autonomous taxi pulled over by police in San Francisco without humans, ‘bolts’ off (U: Cruise responds)

Seth Weintraub

- Apr. 10th 2022 10:46 am PT

0

Over the weekend, a GM Cruise converted Chevy Bolt without a driver was pulled over by San Francisco Police. In an unexpected turn, the car “bolted” to a safe spot. Cruise responded.

The original Instagram poster noted that this occurred in the Richmond District of San Francisco last week.

b.rad916: Confused SFPD pulling over an #autonomousvehicle in the Richmond District!! Then it tries to take off!! 😆 🚔 1 week

GM’s Cruise vehicles have been operating autonomously in San Francisco at night, giving rides to employees around the city.

Cruise vehicles have been operating in San Francisco autonomously for months seemingly without incident and have recently been joined by Google’s Waymo vehicles.

Here’s Cruise discussing how the vehicles interact with police and emergency vehicles

There are some great takes in the twitter feed:

Update: Cruise just responded:

Electrek’s take:

Wow, this is quite interesting and it seems Cruise’s vehicle responded as intended though it is still uncertain why it was pulled over in the first place.

What do you think, it this a victory for autonomous vehicles or something to be concerned about?

GM Cruise

