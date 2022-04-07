EGO’s POWER+ 56V yard tools don’t require gas at up to $50 off, more in New Green Deals

If you’re looking for ways to be greener this spring and summer, there’s no better choice than to replace your gas-powered tools with battery-powered alternatives. Right now you can save up to $50 on EGO’s POWER+ 56V yard tools, including the 14-inch brushless cordless chainsaw at $220. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

It’s time to go renewable with your yard care routine

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a wide selection of EGO POWER+ 56V yard tools at up to $50 off. Our favorite pick is the 14-inch Brushless Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $219.99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $208.99. This chainsaw ditches the traditional gas-powered engine for a more efficient and economical brushless electric alternative. This means you won’t have to worry about mixing oil and gas for 2-stroke engines, changing air filters, maintaining spark plugs or carburetor…or just dealing with gas in general. Instead, the included 2.5Ah battery replaces all of that and means when you go to use the chainsaw, it’ll be ready to cut at a moment’s notice. Plus, there’s no pollution being generated, which is also a plug. It features a 14-inch bar and a kickback brake to keep you safe. Check out Lowe’s for all the other ways you can save.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 31% off a series of WORX electric yard tools, mowers, and DIY gear. One standout is the WORX WG779 40V Power Share Cordless Lawn Mower for $173.16 shipped. Regularly between $255 and $267 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked since last November with at least 31% in savings. With a pair of 4.0mAh batteries and a dual port charger included, this is a great way to upgrade your mowing setup to a purely wireless and electric solution. This mower also features a 2-in-1 design that “lets you bag it up or mulch your grass back into the ground.” And the WORX Power Share system is compatible with the rest of the brand’s 20V and 40V tools, outdoor power, and lifestyle products.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box WORX sale right here. The deals start from $45 and include additional mower options as well as gear to groom your outdoor space, blower and string trimmer combos, and even some electric tools for your DIY kit. Everything is organized on this landing page.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,400 ($100 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Greenworks and Sun Joe electric mowers let you ditch gas from $147

This month, Woot is offering a wide ranging sale on electric mowers from $147 to help you kick fossil fuels to the curb this spring and summer. Our favorite pick is the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Brushless Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower at $419.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this same mower goes for over $550 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked there by an additional $30. You’ll use two Greenworks 24V POWERALL batteries that combine to deliver 48V of total power. With up to 70 minutes of runtime with four 4Ah batteries, which are included, this mower is perfect for small to medium yards. On top of the efficient brushless electric mower, you won’t have to worry about gas or oil ever again once you add this to your yard care routine. It’s self-propelled with rear wheel drive and even offers a variable speed control. Plus, the 4-in-1 system allows for mulching, rear bagging, side discharge, and even a turbo button for leaf pickup in the fall.

