Hurtigruten, which sails hybrid cruise ships, says it will launch fully electric ships by 2030

Hurtigruten Group, an Oslo-headquartered adventure travel company, has announced that it intends to launch zero-emission ships that will sail the Norwegian coast by 2030.

Hurtigruten is working with Trondheim, Norway-based research and technology organization SINTEF to build on Hurtigruten’s existing battery-hybrid expedition ships, which the company claims are the first in the world.

The project includes all aspects of a new ship build program, from design, propulsion, energy, and fuel, to hotel operations and digital solutions. Hurtigruten’s goal is that the new ships will be emissions-free for both air and sea, and sustainable throughout their entire supply chain.

Hurtigruten Norway CEO Hedda Felin said:

We have built our last fossil-fueled ship for the Norwegian Coastal Express. When we sail the coastal route for the next 100 years, it will be emissions-free, making the world’s most beautiful voyage even more spectacular.

Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express stops at 34 ports, which means there are good opportunities for fully electric ships to use future clean energy infrastructure. Further, several ports plan to expand shore power connectivity.

Hurtigruten says that Norway’s robust research and maritime industry and political willingness to support clean shipping are factors that make the Norwegian coast a great fit for its initiative.

The company is currently upgrading its existing fleet, which will see emissions cut by 25% and nitric oxide cut by 80%.

In 2019, Hurtigruten launched the MS Roald Amundsen, the world’s first battery hybrid-powered cruise ship. In October 2021, Hurtigruten Expeditions’ battery-hybrid powered MS Fridtjof Nansen was named the safest and most sustainable cruise ship in the world by Scope ESG Analysis. Hurtigruten added its third battery hybrid-powered ship, the MS Otto Sverdrup, in August 2021.

Photo: Christian Huehn/Hurtigruten

