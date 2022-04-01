Mercedes-AMG shares pricing for new performance EQS model, the first AMG EV on EQ architecture

Mercedes-AMG will soon deliver the first performance versions of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS and has now shared pricing. With two new curated trims for the US market, the Mercedes-AMG EQS will be the first AMG electric vehicle to arrive on the Mercedes-EQ architecture.

Mercedes-AMG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG founded by former Mercedes-Benz employees in the 1960s. Although it began as an independent engineering firm focused on performance customizations to Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the German automotive group eventually acquired AMG.

Even before then, however, AMG has built a respected reputation for elevating Mercedes-Benz vehicles that are already quite premium to a higher standard in performance and handling. As a result, Mercedes-AMG vehicles are some of the most expensive out there.

That being said, they’re also some of the coolest and best performing vehicles out there too. In April of 2021, Mercedes-AMG announced it would be bringing its wealth of experience in customization and tuning to the Mercedes-EQ line of EVs. Here’s a statement from the subsidiary from last year

In addition, Mercedes-AMG is also developing performance vehicles with all-battery-electric drive. Exclusive, individualized as well as performance-enhanced AMG models are currently being created on the basis of upcoming Mercedes-EQ electric cars – similar to today’s Mercedes-AMG E-Class based on a Mercedes-Benz model, known as the AMG derivative strategy. The market launch will begin this year.

At the time, Mercedes-AMG specifically mentioned the EQS sedan, which recently began deliveries in the US and will soon be followed by an SUV version. As promised, Mercedes-AMG has built its performance EQS which will be available soon, for an AMG-level price.

Mercedes-AMG EQS set to arrive this spring in two trims

The performance subsidiary shared details of its first ever AMG vehicles on the Mercedes-EQ architecture in a recent press release. AMG EQS Sedan will arrive in two curated trims for the US market – “Exclusive” and “Pinnacle.” Here are some of the AMG additions consumers can expect in the new EQS trims:

Performance output up to 649 HP with a “boost” function that provides up to 751 HP

Distinctive displays in the instrument cluster, multimedia display and AR heads-up display (HUD)

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive system comes standard Continuously distributes the drive torque between the front and rear axles Torque is checked 10,000 times per minute and adjusted if necessary

AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension provides enhanced driving dynamics Based on AIRMATIC air suspension combined with adaptive, electronically controlled adjustable damping together with rear-axle steering of up to nine-degrees

Entire suite of enhanced active and passive Driver Assistance Systems come standard

Heated and ventilated front seats, leather seating surfaces, active multi-contour front seats with enhanced massage and comfort headrests

Wireless smartphone integration, wireless charging in the front

Burmester Surround Sound System with 3D Sound, EQ Sound Experience and Sound Personalization

Onto the pricing. According to the press release, the AMG EQS starts at an MSRP of $145,900 for the “Exclusive” trim. That’s $43k more than the EQS 450+ and $20k more than the current EQS 580 4MATIC. No official word on the “Pinnacle” pricing yet, but we estimate it to $7k-$10k more than the Exclusive trim.

Consumers will also see additional benefits for purchasing a performance EQS, such as complimentary maintenance and free unlimited 30-minute DC-Fast Charging sessions via Electrify America for the first two years of ownership.

The AMG versions of the EQS should be arriving at US dealerships this spring.

