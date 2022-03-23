Quick Charge Podcast: March 23, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Hertz adds Tesla Model Y to its fleet after giant deal for 100,000 Model 3s
- Elon Musk announces two new Tesla paint colors enabled by new ‘world’s most advanced paint shop’
- Elon Musk: Tesla aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023
- Elon Musk announces Tesla is working on new manganese battery cell
- Elon Musk personally delivers first made-in Germany Tesla Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla Megapack selected for big new 300 MWh energy storage project to help renewable energy in Australia
- Tesla hikes Megapack prices as backlog extends to next year
- Police offer reward to find idiots behind dangerous stunt in Tesla Model S
- Elon Musk on what’s next for Tesla (TSLA): ‘scaling to extreme size’
- LG announces a $1.7B ramp-up, 1,200 new jobs, at its Michigan EV battery factory
- Chevy shares better look at $30,000 Equinox EV, including two-tone exterior
- Electric cars are now three to six times cheaper to drive in the US as gas prices rise
- Volkswagen announces generation 3.0 software update for ID. EVs including assisted driving and charging improvements
