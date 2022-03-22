Tesla Megapack selected for big new 300 MWh energy storage project to help renewable energy in Australia

Tesla has secured another large battery contract in Australia as its Megapack was selected to power a giant new 300 MWh energy storage project to help renewable energy in New South Wales.

Edify Energy is behind the project called “Riverina and Darlington Point Energy Storage Systems,” which will consist of three clusters of battery packs located in the Murrumbidgee Shire, the Riverina region of New South Wales.

60MW / 120MWh Riverina Energy Storage System 1

65MW / 130MW Riverina Energy Storage System 2

25MW / 50MWh Darlington Point Energy Storage System

The company already worked with Tesla on a 25MW / 50MWh project back in 2018, but they were still using the Powerpack for utility-scale projects like this one back then.

This time, Edify announced that it has selected the Tesla Megapack for the bigger project:

Located in the Murrumbidgee Shire, the Riverina and Darlington Point Energy Storage Systems will make up three independent projects totaling a combined 150MW / 300MWh of Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries that will connect into Transgrid’s network at the Darlington Point Substation. These Megapack systems will serve to add more flexible, dispatchable capacity to the NSW market and will complement the significant presence of renewable generation in the region.

The new battery systems are going to be used to support network stability and help manage the transition to a 100% renewable energy generation network as the New South Wales grid is seeing a lot of renewable energy being added.

Edify’s chief executive, John Cole, commented on the announcement:

One of the key drivers in our business is innovation and the strong belief that most roadblocks to a greener energy system can be overcome with the advancement in technology. The advantages of large-scale batteries in our growing world of renewables are well documented and supported. Energy storage is rapidly becoming a valued capacity solution for the National Electricity Market, given its fast and precise response and technical capability. The pace of advancement in this growing technology class is exciting and with it a breaking of the barriers to acceptance from market and network participants. We are proud to be leading the expansion of batteries to shore up the renewable energy market and to increase the availability of clean, green, low-cost, dispatchable electricity.

Edify has signed an EPC contract with Tesla Motors Australia to deliver these batteries – though they haven’t released a timeline.

As we reported yesterday, Tesla has recently increased the price of the Megapack and still has an important backlog of orders as it is guiding new orders for delivery in 2023.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.