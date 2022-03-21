Police offer reward to find idiots behind dangerous stunt in Tesla Model S

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is looking for the driver of a Tesla Model S who performed a dangerous stunt that resulted in hit and run.

The police are even offering a reward to find the culprit.

Tesla has had a problem with social media influencers using its vehicles in dangerous fashions lately.

It mainly had to do with its suite of driver assist features, like the TikToker who put a dog alone behind the wheel of a moving Tesla vehicle in Texas last year.

Now in Los Angeles, the LAPD is offering a reward to find the driver of a Tesla Model S behind a hit-and-run incident, and it looks like another social media influencer could be behind the stunt.

The LAPD wrote in a press release:

“On March 20, 2022, at 12:10 a.m., the rental driver of a black Tesla S-BLM decided to perform a dangerous stunt, at Baxer Street and Alvarado Street, where he colidded with several trash cans and two parked vehicles. The stunt was recoded by several spectators who posted it on several social media accounts. There is currently no description of driver, and the Tesla was abandoned at scene. A misdemeanor hit-and-run was completed, and detectives will be following up with the renter.”

Here’s footage of the stunt in question that resulted in the accident:

It doesn’t look like it’s going to be hard for the police to find the person behind the accident.

Dominykas Zeglaitis, a social media “content creator” better known for being part of the YouTube group Vlog Squad headed by famous Youtuber David Dobrik, has posted behind the scene footage of the accident on his Tik Tok.

He even claimed that it was his stunt in a video in which he appears to be giving the finger to the police for looking for him:

Another YouTuber associated with David Dobrik, Alex Choi, also posted video of the accident on his YouTube channel in which he claimed they “totalled a brand new $150,000 Model S.”

A misdemeanor hit-and-run in California can lead to up to six months in the county jail as well as a fine up to $1,000.00 dollars.

Electrek’s Take

So just to recap, these social media influencers rented a Model S, did a dangerous stunt with it likely totalling the vehicle and damaging two more vehicles, left the car at the scene, and fled.

Then they decided to proudly post evidence of their crime on social media.

What is happening in this world?

