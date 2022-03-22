Chevy shares better look at $30,000 Equinox EV, including two-tone exterior

Following the Chevy Equinox EV’s debut during CES in January, General Motors has shared a new video of the upcoming vehicle, showcasing a new blue exterior color, two-toned, with a pearl roof. This appears to be our latest “preview” of the upcoming electric SUV before it enters production in late 2023.

After years of waffling, then offering bold promises of expansive electrification with little action, General Motors (GM) has darted off the starting line of 2022 like the instant torque of a tri-motor EV. The legacy American automaker has been on our homepage consistently this year, peppering the masses with more and more EV news – and we eat that stuff up.

This media flurry began this past January at CES in Las Vegas, when GM pulled the sheet off a Chevy Silverado EV as well as announcing an all-electric Chevy Blazer. The company also unveiled an all-electric version of the Chevy Equinox starting at a mouth-watering MSRP of $30,000.

Here are some of the details we learned at the time, in lieu of actual specs:

Chevrolet will expand its EV lineup in fall 2023 to include the Equinox EV, an affordable, functional compact SUV that will start at an estimated MSRP of around $30,000 in the US. The Equinox EV, which will be launched with both fleet and retail versions, including LT and RS trims, will leverage GM’s Ultium Platform.

While we still don’t have the full specs of the Chevy Equinox EV, we have a fresh glimpse at it with an even sleeker paint job than the original red and silver versions showcased at CES.

Check out a new video of the Chevy Equinox EV

Chevrolet recently updated the EV section of its website to include the new video of the blue and white, two-toned Equinox EV. The short clip also shows the Equinox’s head and tail lights cycling on and across the vehicle’s ends.

While we still don’t have specific specs, we know the Equinox EV will arrive with walk-up lightning, per Chevy:

Chevy’s top-selling SUV changes the game with the First-Ever All-Electric Equinox – featuring a sleek new design and walk-up lighting that invites you to explore places you’ve never been. Equinox EV LT starting MSRP around $30,000. LT availability will be announced at a later date. RS available Fall 2023; pricing to be announced at a later date. More info coming soon.

There’s not much else to report at this point, but if the Chevy Equinox EV LT arrives with GM’s full Supercruise capability, priced around $30k? Well then GM might have a hit on its hands, even if consumers have to pay a little more for an AWD option. Check out the latest Chevy Equinox EV video below:

