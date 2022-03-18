EcoFlow’s DELTA Mini portable power station has 100W USB-C PD at $699, more in New Green Deals

Prepare for spring outings by having a portable power station charged and ready to go. Though we often go camping to disconnect from technology, it’s never a bad idea to be ready to make phone calls in case of emergency. On the other hand, if you prefer glamping, portable power stations are even more useful. The EcoFlow DELTA Mini is on sale today for $699 when you use the code below, down $300 from its normal $999 going rate, and packs five AC plugs, 100W USB-C PD, three USB-A, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

EcoFlow’s DELTA Mini portable power station offers 100W USB-C PD charging

Wellbots is now offering the EcoFlow DELTA Mini Portable Power Station for $699 shipped with the code GREEN50 at checkout. Normally $999 and on sale for $899 direct from EcoFlow right now, today’s deal beats our Black Friday week mention by an additional $20 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. This portable power station has the ability to deliver up to 2100W surge (1400W sustained) of AC output from five plugs, as well as 100W of USB-C PD, three 2.4A USB-A, and more. The 882Wh capacity is perfect for powering your campsite while off-grid and you’ll find it can be recharged either from the wall, your car, or through solar panels. Find out more about this portable power station in our announcement coverage.

Ride around town on the Segway Ninebot F30 electric scooter at 10% off

Wellbots is also offering the Segway Ninebot F30 Electric Scooter for $522 shipped with the code RIDEGREEN at checkout. You’ll find it normally goes for $649 direct from Segway and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This electric scooter delivers a 300W motor that reaches a top speed of 15.5MPH, while the 274Wh battery is capable of lasting for up to 18.6 miles on a single charge. While this might not get you all the way to and from work in a single trip, it’s possible to charge mid-day, helping you avoid gas-powered transportation when it comes to commuting. Take a deeper dive into this electric scooter in our announcement coverage.

Greenworks’ 14-inch 10A electric corded dethatcher falls to best price in months at $99

Walmart is offering a deal on the Greenworks 14-inch 10A Corded Dethatcher (DT14B00) for $99 shipped. You’ll find that a similar model costs $129 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. If you’re ready to get the lawn prepared to grow this spring, a dethatcher can help remove layers of dead grass to let things grow much easier. Without using any gas or oil, this dethatcher is powered by an extension cord and electric motor. It features a 3-position depth adjustment as well as a 14-inch path and stainless steel tines.

