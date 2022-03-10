World’s fastest electric surfboard maker releases new Awake VINGA electric hydrofoil board

The Swedish electric surfboard company Awake is best known for its high-speed boards that can surpass 57 km/h (35 mph). But now the company is reaching new heights as it rises out of the water on its latest product: the Awake VINGA electric hydrofoil board.

Hydrofoil boards are much more efficient than typical electric surfboards due to their reduced drag.

Once they pick up speed, the surfboard no longer skims across the surface, but instead lifts out of the water on its hydrofoil, supported by a single mast.

A skilled operator can then balance the board on the hydrofoil, essentially flying the board above the water while the underwater wing slices through the water.

Awake’s VINGA board makes use of much of the company’s existing electric surfboard technology, now applying it to the new hydrofoil board.

Along the way, they’ve made safety improvements that should result in a better and safer ride. For example, the impeller is entirely enclosed in a long jet shroud, not only making the ride smoother when the impeller nears the surface of the water, but also ensuring that no body parts can come near the spinning blade during a wipeout.

The board is compatible with two wing styles for different types of riding – err, surfing… err, flying?

There’s the Awake Powder 1350, which is “perfect for dynamic cruising (up to 80kg).” Or there’s the second option of the Awake Powder 1800, which is considered more beginner-friendly for lighter weight riders and also supports heavier weight riders, which Awake considers to be above 80 kg or 176 lb.

The VINGA also makes use of Awake’s existing electric surfboard batteries for the Awake RÄVIK.

That means anyone who already owns one of Awake’s high-performance electric surfboards already has a compatible battery.

The design of the VINGA makes it easy to pack down for transportation, with the main boom popping right off of the board. To connect it, the board is placed back on top of the boom and a handle is engaged to lock the two together. Then the battery is loaded in, making the board ready to surf.

When it comes to numbers, the only one I have for you is the price. The board costs a cool €12,900 (approximately US $14,200) before VAT, and is expected to begin shipping in June.

As for the rest of the figures like speed, power, acceleration, or any other important specs, Awake hasn’t released those yet.

But if the company’s high-power and super-fast electric surfboards are any indication, this won’t be a slouch of an e-hydrofoil board.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.