Rivian reveals new R1T electric pickup price, cheaper but still more expensive than Tesla Cybertruck

Rivian has released updated pricing for the R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV coming next year.

They are cheaper, but they are still a little more expensive than Tesla Cybertruck – though it is getting closer after electric vehicle incentives.

When Rivian first unveiled the R1T and R1S in 2019, it announced that the vehicles will start at $69,000 before incentives, but after Tesla announced the Cybertruck with similar specs for much cheaper, the company said it will lower its price.

Now the automaker has released the production specs and pricing for the two electric vehicles as it is about to open orders and its configurators for reservation holders next week.

Rivian has confirmed that the R1T will now starts at $67,500 for the base “Explore” version, which is coming in 2022, while the Launch Edition is going to start at $75,000.

Here are the features of 3 versions of the Rivian R1T that the company has released today:

All these vehicles are going to be available with Rivian’s mid-tier battery pack, which the company claims enables a range of over 300 miles.

When Rivian first unveiled its lineup, it said that its vehicles are going to be offered with 105 kWh, 135 kWh, and 180 kWh battery packs enabling “230+ miles, 300+ miles, and 400+ miles”.

Now the automaker says that the lower range and higher range versions will be offered later.

Rivian R1T Launch Edition

The first Electric Adventure Vehicles on the road will be our Launch Edition — a special release of the R1T and R1S available in 2021. For preorder holders interested in Launch Edition, it’s important to visit the configurator early to reserve one since supply will be limited. Signed with special interior badging with an exclusive Launch Green color option, Launch Edition is equipped with our 300+ mile pack and premium Adventure Package (more details on Adventure Package below). With Launch Edition, you’re also able to select upgraded wheels and tires at no additional cost. U.S. deliveries for R1T Launch Edition start in June 2021, followed by R1S Launch Edition in August 2021. Canadian deliveries for both vehicles will begin in November 2021.

Rivian R1T Adventure Package

The Adventure Package — which is included in Launch Edition — comes standard with our Off-Road Upgrade featuring a reinforced underbody shield and on-board air compressor. In the R1T, the Adventure Package adds functionality to the bed by including a powered tonneau cover and our Gear Guard remote monitoring system. The Adventure Package features our premium interior with heated and cooled perforated vegan leather seats, natural-grained ash wood throughout the cabin and our immersive Rivian Elevation 360° audio system with removable Bluetooth speaker. R1T and R1S deliveries with the Adventure Package that are not part of Launch Edition will begin in January 2022.

Rivian R1T Explore Package

With the Explore Package, a sport interior features matte black finishes throughout the cabin with heated, performance-stitched vegan leather seating. A surround sound audio system is also included. In the R1T, there’s a manual tonneau cover that stores easily in the Gear Tunnel. The panels are also designed to lock together to double as a camp table. R1T and R1S deliveries with the Explore Package will begin in January 2022.

Electrek’s Take

This is a good adjustment from Rivian.

The versions that they are unveiling today are comparable to the mid-range version of the Tesla Cybertruck.

It is closer in price than previously expected (~$80,000), but it is stil about $10,000 more expensive after the federal tax credit.

However, we still don’t know all the details about the Tesla Cybertruck nor the Rivian for that matter since they are claiming “over 300 miles of range”.

I anticipate that the two vehicles will end up more competitive after everything is on the table.

But even if there’s still a price different between the closest versions of the Cybertruck and R1T spec-wise, I think that there will still be space for both electric trucks on the market because they are so different.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

