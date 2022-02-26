Quick Charge Podcast: February 26, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Roadster sold for over $250,000, a new record for the original electric sports car that is now increasing in value
- The Tesla brand is attracting more and more Republicans
- The SEC probe into Elon Musk and Tesla is reportedly about suspected insider trading with Musk’s brother
- Tesla Model Y convinces another police department to go electric, believes it will save $4,000 a year in maintenance alone
- Ford CEO calls out NIO and Tesla as the competition ‘it must beat,’ denies rumors of splitting ICE and EVs into separate businesses
- Lightning eMotors completes Colorado facility expansion, doubles production capacity, and shares manufacturing video
- EVgo announces Toyota bZ4X customers will receive one year of free EV fast charging
