GOLABS 204Wh portable power station with 60W USB-C PD falls to $105, more in New Green Deals

If you live in an area that got a taste of spring before cooler weather crept back in, then it’s very possible you’re eager to get back outside and enjoy the sunshine. For your next camping outing, we recommend bringing GOLABS’ 204Wh portable power station with you. It has a 160W 110V AC plug as well as 60W USB-C PD and a few Type-A ports to use in order to keep your gear powered while off-grid. On sale for $105 from $180, this $75 discount marks a new low that we’ve tracked and makes now a great time to pick one up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

The GOLABS portable power station delivers 60W USB-C PD

GOTRAX US via Amazon is offering its GOLABS 204Wh Portable Power Station for $104.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code AI29K8SP at checkout. Down from $180, today’s deal beats our last mention from December by an additional $25 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Leveraging a LiFePo4 battery that can charge and discharge up to 2,000 times before it starts to really degrade. In ideal conditions, you’ll find that it can last for up to 10 years of useful life. For outputs, this portable power station 60W USB-C PD, a 110V AC outlet capable of 160W of power, QuickCharge 3.0 and 2.4A Type-A. Plus, you can even recharge the power station through a solar panel for a true off-grid experience.

Save up to 27% on Eve HomeKit sprinkler controllers with Thread, sensors, more from $58

Amazon currently offers the Eve Aqua HomeKit/Thread Smart Water Controller for $79.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, marks one of the first overall discounts on this refreshed version, and beats the previous discount by $10. Recently refreshed with Thread support, the new Eve Aqua arrives to bring smartphone and Siri control to a sprinkler or outdoor faucet. On top of just allowing you to remotely turn on your system to take care of the lawn, there’s also scheduling features on top of water use tracking and more. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from the package in our announcement coverage, as well.

Our exclusive deal drops this corded Greenworks electric snow blower down to $153

Helping you tackle any remaining snowstorms this winter, Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on its 13A 20-inch Corded Electric Snow Blower. Right now, applying code 9TO5TOYS20 at checkout will drop the price down to $152.99 shipped. Normally fetching upwards of $230, it just dropped to $190 with today’s offer taking off an additional 20%. Not only is that $13 below our previous mention, but also a new all-time low, as well. Marking one of the brand’s first forays into the world of more winter-ready tools, its recent corded electric snow blower just launched at the end of last year. Arriving with a 20-inch deck, this is more than capable of clearing off the driveway, sidewalks, and patios. It is able to throw snow 20-feet off to the side and is powered by a 13A motor with a pair of LED lights to complete the package.

Metakoo Cybertrack 100 e-bike with 37 mile range falls to $550

Woot is offering a selection of electric bikes, scooters, and hoverboard deals. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added to your cart at checkout. Our top pick is the Metakoo Cybertrack 100 26-inch e-bike on sale for $550. For comparison, it has a $999 list price direct from Metakoo, was $799 when we reviewed it last year, and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

The Cybertrack 100 packs a 375Wh battery that can be fully charged in just three hours, lasting up to 37 miles before it’s time to plug back in. The 350W brushless motor can also propel the bike up to 20 MPH as well. There’s both throttle and pedal assist modes to choose from, depending on if you want to put forth the effort to ride or just sit back, relax, and cruise. You’ll also find front suspension as well as dual disk brakes as well as Shimano 21-speed gears. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, and see why we called this e-bike “a cheap off-road electric bike that doesn’t feel cheap.”

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

